Austin Playhouse Single Tickets On Sale Now for 2022-23 Season Featuring a World Premiere & More

Single tickets for Austin Playhouse's 2022-2023 Season are now on sale. The season includes a world premiere and two Austin premieres - a stunning masterpiece and a heartfelt musical at Austin Playhouse's new interim theatre space located in the heart of Austin at 405 West 22nd. Single tickets are on sale now at austinplayhouse.com. Subscriptions are also available for the season at austinplayhouse.com/subscriptions.

"Our season opener was an incredible success, filled with sold-out houses and laughter. After such a long period of uncertainty including moving to a new venue, it's incredibly gratifying to open our 23rd season with so much joy," said Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock. "Our season continues with three powerhouse productions that are must-see events for Austin theatre-lovers. The world premiere of Nightbird by R. Eric Thomas; the local premiere of Paula Vogel's acclaimed masterpiece, Indecent; and the local premiere of a new, intimate version of the heartwarming musical, Big Fish. We look forward to welcoming audiences back to Austin Playhouse for all of these fantastic shows, brought to life by Austin's finest actors."

Nightbird | March 3 - 26, 2023 | WORLD PREMIERE

by R. Eric Thomas

directed by Marcus McQuirter

Chelle, an artist, has recently purchased her childhood home in Baltimore; her brother Willard is working on refurbishing it. But the home renovation takes a backseat as Willard prepares for a Juneteenth festival in the adjacent park and Chelle struggles with a recent commission: What should be built in place of a recently removed Confederate monument? An eyesore. And an opportunity.

Why we love it: "This play nails the difficult task of being wildly funny and thought-provoking, with three fantastic characters bringing the topical story to life. We're incredibly excited to introduce Austin to this piece and Mr. Thomas' work." - Austin Playhouse

Indecent | April 21 - May 14, 2023 | AUSTIN PREMIERE

by Paula Vogel

directed by Lara Toner Haddock

Dive into the fascinating true story of Sholem Asch's controversial play, The God of Vengeance, and the passionate artists who risked everything to bring it to the stage.

Indecent follows the journey of a small theatre company as they tell us the story of Asch's play from its origins in Poland 1907. The story about the daughter of a brothel owner who falls in love with one of her father's prostitutes, was polarizing even at its inception, with many of Asch's associates calling for him to burn it. Nevertheless, The God of Vengeance achieved great success on the stages of Europe and in the Yiddish theatre scene of downtown New York City. But when an English-translation was attempted on Broadway, the play proved too scandalous for the general public, and the entire cast was arrested and charged with obscenity.

Why we love it: "Indecent celebrates the love, magic, and hope of the theatre even in the face of insurmountable adversity." - Austin Playhouse

Big Fish | June 2 - July 2, 2023 | AUSTIN PREMIERE

music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa

book by John August

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest... and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him. But his son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales.

Why we love it: "Big Fish is a story overflowing with heart and humor. We're producing the intimate 12-actor version that's perfect for our company. It's an extraordinary musical that celebrates the magic of theatre and the power of a great story." - Austin Playhouse

Subscriptions and Ticketing Information: The 2022-2023 3-play series is currently on sale for subscriptions now at austinplayhouse.com/subscriptions. Subscribers receive exclusive benefits including a savings of up to 20% on single ticket prices, early reservations, unlimited rescheduling, discounts on additional seating and special events, priority seating and more. Flex-pass subscriptions are also available in groups of 6, 10, or 14 to be used in any combination to be used throughout the year with the 3-play season or special events and include the same benefits as subscribers.

Single tickets on sale now at austinplayhouse.com.

About Austin Playhouse:

Austin Playhouse is dedicated to providing opportunities for Austin artists and audiences to celebrate the human experience. Austin Playhouse will nourish your mind, delight your spirit, and enrich your life through professional theatrical productions. For more information visit austinplayhouse.com.

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 22nd season. Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing a subscription season, theatre for youth productions, and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse plans to build a permanent home for the veteran theatre troupe and all of Austin's artistic community.