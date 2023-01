Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: Mark Brown - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Augusta Players



Runners-Up: Thirty, Flirty, and Crying - THIRTY, FLIRTY, AND CRYING - Role Call Theatre, Denise Keeton - TASTE OF BROADWAY: BROADWAY'S BIGGEST HITS - Snellville Performing Arts, Kenya Perry - PRE - PRO SHOWCASE - City Springs Theatre Conservatory

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Winner: Jeremy Jordan - BROADWAY IN THE WOODS - Serenbe Pavilion



Runners-Up: Scott Moreau - WALKIN' THE LINE - Springer Opera House, Megan Hilty - BROADWAY IN THE WOODS - Serenbe Pavilion, Joe Gransden - THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Jenny Morris - LEGALLY BLONDE - Macon Little Theatre



Runners-Up: Scott Seidl & Kaitlyn Dunaway - MEREDITH WILSON'S THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players, Stephanie McDonald, Joy Woods, Assata Ladson, Angela Isaacs, Jazlynn Dunn, Justicia Arciniegas-Muhammad, Erin Lamb, Kailyn Hildebrand, & Vanessa Shinault - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts, Katie Ledford - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Jalise Wilson & Candy McLellan - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre



Runners-Up: Cindy Mora Reiser - WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre, Leo Lam / Liz LeGrande - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company, Baayrok Lee - A CHORUS LINE - City Springs Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Tony Galde - CHICAGO - Orbit Arts Academy



Runners-Up: Hannah Kemp & Michelle Leary - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players, Ann Silverio - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill, Jane Kroessing - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - Onstage Atlanta

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Cole Spivia - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre



Runners-Up: Erik Teague - CABARET - Atlanta Opera, Stephanie McDonald - INTO THE WOODS - Snellville Performing Arts, Alan Yeong - LIZZIE - Actor's Express

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Michael Stewart - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Scott Seidl - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Augusta Players, Scott Seidl - THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players, Charlie Miller - ROCK OF AGES - Onstage Atlanta

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Amanda Wansa Morgan - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre



Runners-Up: Natalie Caruncho - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company, Tomer Zvulun - CABARET - Atlanta Opera, Keith Patrick McCoy - THE COLOR PURPLE - Springer Opera House

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: JP Haynie - CLUE - Macon Little Theate



Runners-Up: Shelby Smith - PINOCCHIO - Augusta players, Tom Heagy - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill, Hannah Kemp - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Perry Players

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Winner: Charlie T Thomas - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: ABRIDGED - Atlanta Shakepeare Co



Runners-Up: N. Emil Thomas - GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square, Rebecca Ware - HOMETOWN BOY - Actors Express, Ibi Owolabi - INTIMATE APPAREL - Actor's Express

Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players



Runners-Up: LEGALLY BLONDE - Macon Little Theatre, SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Augusta Players, ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

Winner: CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre



Runners-Up: CABARET - Atlanta Opera, THE COLOR PURPLE - Springer Opera House, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Michael Stewart - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre



Runners-Up: Kit Fay - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta, JP Haynie - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre, Kenneth Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Michael Carver - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre



Runners-Up: D. Connor McVey - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Actor's Express, Maranda DeBusk - LIZZIE - Actor's Express, Mary Ruth Ralston - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: ABRIDGED - Atlanta Shakepeare Co

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: Jeannie Butler - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Augusta Players



Runners-Up: Paul Tate - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta, Chancelor Harbin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre, Laura Voss - MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Winner: John Michael D'Haviland & Holt McCarley - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre



Runners-Up: Bert Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company, William Griffin - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages, Chris Brent Davis - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson/ Atlanta Lyric

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Kennesaw State University



Runners-Up: THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players, SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Augusta Players, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)

Winner: CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre



Runners-Up: WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre, THE COLOR PURPLE - Springer Opera House, IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: CINDERELLIE MAE - Lionheart Theatre



Runners-Up: B BOY BLUES - 47th St Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: TRADING PLACES - Alliance Theatre



Runners-Up: LOOK FORWARD: THE RUBY BRIDGES STORY - Springer Opera House, PRETTY PANTS BANDIT - Georgian Ensemble Theatre, BINA'S SIX APPLES - Alliance Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Alexis Webb - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre



Runners-Up: Alex Williams - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre, Lily Brannigan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Augusta Players, Tyler Stella - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Kayce Grogan-Wallance - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre



Runners-Up: Emma Heistand - WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre, Curt Olds - CABARET - Atlanta Opera, Amanda Lopez - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Annalee Marshall - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Macon Little Theatre



Runners-Up: Sarah Stone - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre, Andre Eaton Jr - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill, Chris Kemp - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Perry Players

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Avis Lashawn - GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square



Runners-Up: Damien Lockhart - BOOTYCANDY - Actor's Express, Dan Reichard - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Stage Door Theatre, Candy McLellan - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit

Best Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Macon Little Theatre



Runners-Up: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Perry Players, THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre, CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill

Best Play (Professional)

Winner: BOOTYCANDY - Actor's Express



Runners-Up: COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: ABRIDGED - Atlanta Shakepeare Co, TONI STONE - Alliance Theatre, GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

Winner: CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre



Runners-Up: CABARET - Atlanta Opera, JULIUS CAESAR - The Atlanta Opera, AS ONE - Atlanta Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Mike Grigsby - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Players



Runners-Up: JP Haynie - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - 2022, Brett Leverette - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater, JP Haynie - ANNE OF GREEN - Macon Little Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Bobby Johnston - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre



Runners-Up: Matthew Swindell - THE COLOR PURPLE - Springer Opera House, Alexander Dodge - CABARET - Atlanta Opera, Charlie Calvert - LIZZIE - Actor's Express

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Brent Michael Jones - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre



Runners-Up: Laura Voss - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Macon Little Theatre, Fred Cusick - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre, Charlie Miller - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Bobby Johnston - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre



Runners-Up: Anthony Narciso - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company, Mikaela Fraiser - LIZZIE - Actor's Express, Rashaad Pierre - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Bethany Wickens - CINDERELLA - Augusta Players



Runners-Up: Emily Zart - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater, Charles Davis - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre, Dallas Wilke - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Max Walls - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre



Runners-Up: Ethan Zeph - WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre, Lilliangina Quinones - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company, Deborah Bowman - CABARET - Atlanta Opera

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Alex Williams - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Perry Players



Runners-Up: Mckenna Wallace - CHICAGO - Orbit Arts Academy, Rob Workman - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre, Jacquie Bosma - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Shelli Delgado - ROE - Horizon



Runners-Up: Parris Sarter - BOOTYCANDY - Actors Express, Charlie Thomas - BOOTYCANDY - Actors Express, Enoch King - TONI STONE - Alliance Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

Winner: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Junior Players



Runners-Up: MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre, DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre, PINOCCHIO - Augusta players

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

Winner: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Jr. Players



Runners-Up: THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY - The Alliance Theatre, BINA'S SIX APPLES - Alliance Theatre, THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Winner: The Augusta Players



Runners-Up: Macon Little Theatre, Perry Players Community Theatre, Marietta Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Winner: Jennie T. Anderson Theatre



Runners-Up: City Springs Theatre, Springer Opera House, Alliance Theatre