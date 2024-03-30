Video: First Look at Aurora Theatre's GREENER PASTURES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out a highlight reel of Greener Pastures at Aurora Theatre, currently running at Aurora Theatre.

Forty-eight-year-old Dorothy, a two-bit actor with performance anxiety, has reached her breaking point portraying a singing sandwich on the local children’s show Lunchtime with Munchkins. When she finds a technicality in the contract, she chucks it all to live the good life at the Greener Pastures Retirement Center. Her new roommate, the wisecracking curmudgeon Maxine, wants the attention-grabbing whippersnapper gone. This battle of wills and wits is a Golden Girls meets The Odd Couple crowd-pleaser that makes a perfect date with grandma.

Performances now through April 14 in the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage.