Video: First Look at Aurora Theatre's GREENER PASTURES

Performances now through April 14.

By: Mar. 30, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




Check out a highlight reel of Greener Pastures at Aurora Theatre, currently running at Aurora Theatre.

Forty-eight-year-old Dorothy, a two-bit actor with performance anxiety, has reached her breaking point portraying a singing sandwich on the local children’s show Lunchtime with Munchkins. When she finds a technicality in the contract, she chucks it all to live the good life at the Greener Pastures Retirement Center. Her new roommate, the wisecracking curmudgeon Maxine, wants the attention-grabbing whippersnapper gone. This battle of wills and wits is a Golden Girls meets The Odd Couple crowd-pleaser that makes a perfect date with grandma.  

Performances now through April 14 in the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage.




Videos