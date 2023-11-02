Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.
POPULAR
Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.
Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
See a mistake? Please let us know here.
Videos
|Tales of a Blerd Ballerina
Encore Music and Recording Studio (11/10-11/10) VIDEOS
|Annie (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (12/05-12/10)
|Beetlejuice
Fox Theatre (3/19-3/24)
|Into the Woods
Lafayette Society for the Performing Arts (2/22-2/25)
|The Diary of Anne Frank
Players Guild at Sugar Hill (2/09-2/18)
|A Night with the Dads II: The Daddening
Stage Door Theatre (11/18-11/18)
|It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Stage Door Theatre (12/01-12/17)
|Death by Chocolate
Main Street Theatre (4/19-5/04)
|Hamilton (Philip Company)
Fox Theatre (1/30-2/25)
|Aladdin
Fox Theatre (1/09-1/14)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You