The 2024 Modern Atlanta Dance Festival to Feature Work From Over 100 Companies

Created by Douglas Scott in 1993 to showcase the diversity and excellence of Atlanta's dance scene, the festival is one of the only professionally juried dance festival in the southeast. Over the years, Full Radius Dance has presented more than 100 companies and independent choreographers on the MAD stage.

This year, the festival features host company Full Radius Dance, A. Raheim White, Caroline Alcott, Catching Mangoes Dance, Fuerta Dance Company, Monica Hogan Danceworks, Nadya Zeitlin, and Novoa Dances.

In an effort to keep our ticket prices affordable for our diverse audience members, we use a 'Suggested Donation' pricing structure. Please give what you can - it supports the dancers, the organization and our mission.

