Spotlight: KRISTIN CHENOWETH at Atlanta Symphony Hall

The iconic actress/singer and Emmy and Tony Award-winning performer, Kristin Chenoweth announced a special performance alongside the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) on Sunday, November 24, 2024. The television and Broadway star will perform fan favorites from throughout her remarkable career, dazzling the audience with her powerhouse vocals and captivating stage presence at Atlanta Symphony Hall. This show is a part of the Delta Atlanta Symphony Hall LIVE series.

Emmy® and Tony® Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voice-over and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies.” In 1999, she won a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” and she was nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked” in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People’s Choice Award for her role on “Glee.” Chenoweth earned a Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for her lead role in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s “On the Twentieth Century.” She also earned nominations for a Tony Award and a Drama League Award for the role. Her next major project is the development of the newly announced musical based on the award-winning 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles and the life of beauty queen, socialite and TV personality Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel. Chenoweth is attached to star and produce through her production banner Diva Worldwide Entertainment. The project, described as “a new musical exploring the true cost of fame, fortune, and family,” will reteam her with her Wicked composer, Stephen Schwartz, who is on board to write the music.

