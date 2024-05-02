Video: Go Inside SISTER ACT's First Rehearsal at Aurora Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Take an inside look at the first rehearsal for Sister act, the final show of Aurora Theatre's 28th season.

Lounge singer, Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder and is in fear for her life. The cops answer her prayers, sort of… They put her in protective custody in the one place the police are sure she won’t be found — a convent! Disguised as a nun but not in the habit of attending church, Diva Deloris is at odds with the rigid lifestyle of the sisters.

She finds her place turningthe stoic choir into a heavenly chorus, but her joyful noise could prove deadly. Based on the hit 1992 film, this uplifting musical is reason to REJOICE!

The production is on stage May 23, 2024 through Jun 23, 2024.