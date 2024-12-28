Video: THE DEVIL AND THE DAYLONG BROTHERS Southern Gothic Musical with Rainey Qualley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's become a wicked moment for movie musicals and we now have a first look at the American gothic independent movie musical, The Devil and the Daylong Brothers, featuring Rainey Qualley and Jordon Bolden in collaboration with director Brandon McCormick and composer Nicholas Kirk; out on Apple and Spotify.

An early clip of the duet was posted to Qualley's instagram as she told Deadline: "Being a part of The Devil and the Daylong Brothers has been one of my favorite experiences as an actor," says Qualley, "Brandon and Nick are so incredibly talented, with a specific vision, and were a pleasure to work with. I am so thrilled this movie is finally coming out!" Watch the clip below!

Qualley began releasing music under the moniker Rainsford in 2014 and is known for balancing the tender and the toxic in her lyrics and videos. She joins the cast of The Devil and the Daylong Brothers opposite Brendan Bradley (Succubus), Nican Robinson (Ahsoka), Jordon Bolden (The Kill Room), and Academy Award Winner Keith Carradine (Nashville).

'The Reckoning' video offers audiences a first glimpse of the film written and directed Brandon McCormick with music from Nicholas Kirk, under his band, The Brothers Bright and mixed by multi-Grammy-winning producer Michael Brauer (Rolling Stones, Coldplay, John Mayer).

Set in the kudzu-choked backwaters of the Appalachian, The Devil and the Daylong Brothers is a musical thriller following three brothers on a blood-soaked, musical quest for revenge against their father, who sold their souls to the Devil before they were born.

"This Southern Gothic monstrosity is a labor of love birthed from dozens of wildly talented artists and I can guarantee one thing... ya ain't seen nothin' like it" director Brandon McCormick told Deadline.

The Devil and the Daylong Brothers will be available for pre-order January 21, 2025 on all video on-demand platforms with limited screenings in Los Angeles. More at http://daylongmovie.com

