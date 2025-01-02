Get Access To Every Broadway Story



True Colors will bring Jaja’s African Hair Braiding to Southwest Arts Center next month. Performances run February 11th – March 9th, 2025.

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding invites you to step into a vibrant hair salon in Harlem, where a lively community of West African immigrant hair braiders weaves together humor and heart in a celebration of artistry and resilience. Amidst the laughter and playful shop talk, a diverse group of women share dreams, love stories, and hidden secrets, all while creating stunning braided masterpieces.

On a sweltering summer day, the lighthearted banter reveals deeper reflections on the challenges of feeling like outsiders in their own neighborhood, sparking a powerful exploration of identity and belonging. Join us for this dazzling regional premiere that masterfully balances comedy with poignant themes, highlighting the magic of Black salon culture and the connections that unite us all.

