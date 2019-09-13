Tickets On Sale Oct. 1 For Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

Tickets go on sale October 1 for Atlanta's favorite holiday tradition, Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco QQQ, featuring a new twist on the popular three-dimensional curtain of light and the return of many of the giant characters from this summer's Imaginary Worlds: Alice's Wonderland. During the show, presented nightly November 16 - January 11, here are five highlights not to miss:

• "Nature's Wonders" returns to Storza Woods with its vertically hung strings of multi-colored lights suspended from the treetops over the Canopy Walk. This year's display includes new music, including pop hits as well as holiday tunes, new choreography and sound effects set to more than 70,000 color-changing LED bulbs.

• Displays extend to the Skyline Garden, where the Flower Walk will be immersed in an all-white light tunnel leading to the Skylights Lounge, featuring a deejay, cash bars and fireside comfy seating.

• Hanging out throughout the Garden will be several creatures from Alice's Wonderland, including the towering White Rabbit and other sculptures, all either wrapped in lights or dramatically uplit.

• Those ever-popular dancing "Orchestral Orbs" once again will be holding court on the Great Lawn, along with towering cone trees, giant candles, the serene Ice Goddess, Holiday Model Trains and s'more-roasting firepits.

• Take the hassle out of fighting Midtown traffic and limited onsite parking by taking advantage of a new shuttle system for easier access to the show. Round out the evening with a dinner reservation at Longleaf restaurant or grab some takeout at the Quick Café.i??

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco QQQ, with the support of the Home Depot Foundation, the Isdell Family Foundation, Georgia Power, Hilton and Macy's, is open from 5 - 11 nightly. For ticket information and other details, visit atlantabg.org.





