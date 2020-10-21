Tickets Are Now On Sale for Fall/Winter 2020 Alliance Theatre Productions

Productions include A Christmas Carol: The Live Radio Play and more!

Tickets are now on-sale for all fall/winter 2020 Alliance Theatre productions, including a new drive-in style version of the holiday classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE LIVE RADIO PLAY. The rest of the fall/winter 2020 schedule, including A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS, NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE, and new content developed for streaming, will be available exclusively on the theater's new platform, ALLIANCE THEATRE ANYWHERE. Tickets are available at www.alliancetheatre.org/season.

LIVE AT THE DRIVE-IN

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE LIVE RADIO PLAY

December 4 - 23, 2020

Due to the effects of COVID-19, the Alliance will produce a new adaptation of the beloved Christmas Carol story that can be enjoyed safely from a car. The Summerhill Lots at Georgia State University's Center Parc Credit Union Stadium will transform into a drive-in theater, with a stage for live actors and big screens providing an interactive, concert-style experience. Tickets for A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE LIVE RADIO PLAY are available now and space is limited. Learn more and purchase tickets at www.alliancetheatre.org/christmas.

STREAMING ON ALLIANCE THEATRE ANYWHERE

The Alliance originally announced its plans for a streaming platform in July. Today, the Alliance is pleased to announce the full lineup of what's ahead. Order or pre-order the streams at www.alliancetheatre.org/anywhere.

A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS

November 27 - December 31, 2020

Broadway star Terry Burrell will visit iconic Atlanta holiday destinations while sharing delightful stories and jazz-inspired versions of favorite holiday songs. Pre-orders of the stream are available now at www.alliancetheatre.org/terrychristmas.

LAUGH TRACK

6 episodes beginning this Halloween

In collaboration with Dad's Garage

The talented comedians of Dad's Garage examine what life's key moments and holidays look like in this strange pandemic world. With a mix of ridiculous characters and hilarious situations, audiences can get some much-needed laughter in this brand-new original sketch comedy show.

BACKSTAGE ATLANTA

Coming 2021

This series looks at the layers of culture that define Atlanta. A behind-the-scenes look at the art, food, and style that make this city tick.

CLASSIC REMIX

Coming 2021

Building on the popularity of the Alliance's Classic Remix program (Seize the King), the Classic Remix channel will take a modern look at traditional texts. From Shakespeare to George Orwell, this show reimagines old themes, characters, and plots through a 21st century lens.

SPOTLIGHT STUDIO

Coming 2021

The Spotlight Studio is dedicated to spotlighting local Atlanta artists. Whatever their story, whatever their vibe, the Spotlight Studio is a platform for innovation creation.

FOR FAMILIES

IN MY GRANNY'S GARDEN (Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young)

Available now

Inspired by Pearl Cleage and Zaron Burnett Jr.'s children's book of the same name, In My Granny's Garden invites our youngest audiences to explore the glory of growing your own food. Stream now at www.alliancetheatre.org/grannysgarden.

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE (musical)

Available now through November 17, 2020

Filmed on the Coca-Cola Stage in March 2020. Children's book author and artist Mo Willems (Knuffle Bunny, Elephant and Piggie's We Are In a Play) brings another loveable character to life in this exciting family musical, returning to streaming by popular demand! Stream now at www.alliancetheatre.org/nakedmolerat.

(KNOCK, KNOCK) THE SOUNDS OF WINTER​ (Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young)

December 8, 2020 - January 31, 2021

​Come in from out of the cold and celebrate community, family, and warmth this holiday season! Join us on a floor to floor adventure, meeting and ultimately celebrating with a variety of friends who all call The Apartment Building home.

TICKETS

Theatre fans can enjoy all the above with an Annual Membership. Members enjoy 12 months of world-class theatre, as well as a variety of benefits including members-only events, a welcome gift, discounts, flexibility, and free access to all streaming content. For more information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/membership.

Single tickets for A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE LIVE RADIO PLAY are available now at www.alliancetheatre.org/christmas.

Streaming access for A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS, NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE, and more are available now at www.alliancetheatre.org/anywhere.

