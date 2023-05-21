The Atlanta Shakespeare Company to Present Ken Ludwig's SHERWOOD Beginning in June

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse will present Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, directed by Andy Houchins. Performances are June 3-July 2, 2023.

Come along for a rip-roaring romp through Sherwood Forest with all the thrills, laughter and romance you could ever ask for! Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who takes on the ruthless powers that be. So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two - you won't want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun! Good for the whole family!

Join the cast and crew for a post-show Q&A on June 11, 2023.

The cast includes Kevin Roost (Robin Hood), Amanda Lindsey McDonald (Maid Marian/Ensemble), Chris Schulz (Friar Tuck/Ensemble), Vinnie Mascola (Little John/Ensemble), Tamia Fair (Deorwynn/Ensemble), Willie Frierson (Sir Guy of Gisbourne/Ensemble), Adam King (Sheriff of Nottingham/Ensemble), O'Neil Delapenha (Prince John/Ensemble), and Sarah Hack and Mary Ruth Ralston (Ensemble/Musicians)

Performance Days & Times:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30pm.

Bonus 2:30pm Saturday performances: June 10, 17 (Relaxed Performance), 24.

Ticket Prices:

$15 General Admission Preview June 1, 2023

$20 General Admission Preview June 2, 2023

Bonus 2:30pm Saturday performances: June 10, 17 (Relaxed Performance), 24 ($24 for adults/$15 for kids & students general admission seating. Lunch menu available from 1:15pm.)

Seating areas: Main Floor Seats, Box Seats (on floor) and Balcony Seats

Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $24-$46 depending on the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area.

Discount Ticket Options:

$20 for Thursday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

$24 for Friday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

Student ticket prices: $20 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays / $20 Balcony tickets on Fridays & Sundays. $5 off Floor & Box tickets on Fridays & Sundays (No student discounts on Saturdays)

Educator prices: $5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday nights.)

Military Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Senior Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more): $3 off adult ticket price

Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at

Accessibility and The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse:

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is handicapped accessible. Please let the box office know if you have any special needs that we should be aware of in order to make your Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse experience the very best we can. Our handicapped entrance ramp/parking is located directly behind our building. Once you turn onto Renaissance Parkway from Peachtree Street, you will turn right onto Courtland Street. The Tavern's back entrance will be immediately on your right once you clear the building on the corner and the traffic poles. The turn comes up quickly, so please drive slowly. Handicapped parking is directly in front of the ramp, behind our building, and anywhere spaces are available.

Location:

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is located at 499 Peachtree Street NE, just four blocks south of The Fox Theater and directly across the street from Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Land Rights:

We acknowledge that the location of The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is on the traditional tribal lands of the Muscogee Creek, colonially referred to as Atlanta.

Parking:

We recommend parking in the Emory University Hospital Midtown Parking Deck located directly across the street from the front doors of The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse on Peachtree Street. Regular parking price is $5.

Food and Beverage Service:

The Tavern opens one hour and fifteen minutes before the performance for food and beverage service. Bardic Inspiration Catering provides a British-pub-style menu for dinner. The Tavern has beer, wine, coffee, tea, soft drinks, bottle beer and draft beers on tap.

Seating and Box Office:

Seating is done on a "first come, first served" basis within each designated section (Main Floor, Box Seats, Balcony). Table seating is limited however all seats can accommodate food and beverages. For tickets or more information, call or email The Tavern Box Office at 404.874.5299 x 0 or boxoffice@shakespearetavern.com or buy tickets online at

Photo Credit: Daniel Parvis