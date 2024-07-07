The Assembly of Phantasms Will Unveil GRIMMS' FAIRYTALES at Club One

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Assembly of Phantasms will present Grimms' Fairytales, a breathtaking production that promises to enchant audiences with a dark twist on classic tales. Following the success of their debut show, The Masque of The Red Death, and their shows at The Atlanta Fringe Festival, the troupe is set to captivate audiences once again at the historic Club One.

Through spellbinding performances of song, drag, and burlesque, The Assembly of Phantasms brings to life the eerie world of The Brothers Grimm. Audiences will be transported into a fantastical realm that promises to awaken their imaginations.

The show features performances from previous cast members Magnolia Minxx, Ella Mentary, Valerie America Lavelle, and adds in Justin P. Kent, Corbin Monoxide, and newly crowned So You Think You Can Drag artist, Boris Krawloff. Director Valerie America Lavelle and her talented cast have poured their hearts and souls into delivering a theatrical experience that will linger in the minds of attendees long after the final act.

