The Alliance Theatre to Present World Premiere of BABBLE LAB This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 56th season of the Alliance Theatre will begin this summer with BABBLE LAB, a world premiere co-production with Children’s Theatre Company. Created with early learners in mind, Babble Lab is written by Autumn Ness, who also plays The Scientist, and is directed bySarah Agnew. The production runs June 22 – July 28, 2024, on the Hertz Stage.

A scientist makes surprising discoveries in her sound-filled laboratory in a charming exploration of language. When an experiment unexpectedly goes awry, a concoction of sneaky, sprightly L E T T E R S takes over a weird and wondrous science lab. Watch them jump into jars, spring from drawers, bounce around the room, and even play hide-and-seek as our scientist makes her surprising findings! Enjoy the blubbering and blibbering exploration of spoken blurbbles as they spring forth in this one-of-a-kind, gee-gaw-filled laboratory. Strap on your safety goggles and clean out your ears!

“Theatre for youth and families is where it’s at right now,” said Playwright Autumn Ness. “I hope audiences recognize that the journey to using our own voice is difficult, and that we make mistakes in figuring out how we want to use that voice. It’s so important kids know that there is no one in the world who has their same point of view, and they have the power to express themselves and be heard.”

Babble Lab features Ness as The Scientist. Morgan Chang is the understudy. The creative team of Babble Lab includes Director Sarah Agnew, Playwright Autumn Ness, Scenic Designer Michael Sommers, Costume Designer Annie Cady, Sound Designer Katharine Horowitz, Lighting Designer Wu Chen Khoo, and Projection Designer Jorge Cousineau.

Additional production support includes Stage Manager Liz Campbell, Stage Management Production Assistant Madeline Conrad, Production Consultant Stacy McIntosh Holt, and Production Management Lead Haylee Scott.

“It’s so important to write quality work for children and families!” said Ness. “What does it mean to have words? Words can make people laugh, but they can hurt. Words can get out of control. You can have the biggest vocabulary in the world and still not be able to say what you mean or what you are feeling.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 18. Tickets are available at the Alliance Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 404.733.4600, or by going online to www.alliancetheatre.org/babblelab.

Comments