'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE by Cirque du Soleil Comes to Atlanta in November

Cirque du Soleil and Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta have announced that tickets for ‘Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil will go on sale to the public on Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. ‘Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil will be the first Cirque du Soleil show to premiere on the Fox Theatre stage from Friday, Nov. 29 for a limited engagement of two weeks through Sunday, Dec. 15. ​ For exact days and times, visit broadwayinatlanta.com.

Beginning Thursday, July 25, tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, by visiting foxtheatre.org/twas or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org.Tickets are now available online to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to www.cirqueclub.com.

TICKET INFORMATION

ABOUT ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE BY Cirque du Soleil

‘Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of Christmas. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world, lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.'Twas the Night Before… is inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season, with something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

