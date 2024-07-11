THE PINK UNICORN Announced At ART Station in Stone Mountain

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ART Station will present the award-winning solo piece The Pink Unicorn, starring Keena Redding as Trisha, a Christian widow, who must choose sides in her conservative Texas town after her teenage child announces they are gender queer and starts a chapter of the Gay Straight Alliance at the local high school. With sharp wit and humor, this rich and poetic story explores what it means to be a parent and a community in these changing times.

Inspired by personal events experienced by the playwright, Elise Forier Edie, the “powerful message of this brilliantly wise and inspiring work” (NY Theater Now) has touched audiences across the United States and Canada. After witnessing members of the LGBTQIA+ community being shunned and excluded from a local school and church, Edie explained that she began writing The Pink Unicorn “in an effort to deal with my anger and fear around these incidents.”

With gracious permission, Edie has allowed ART Station's adaptation of her work to highlight how this issue specifically affects the black community. Redding is joined by her daughter Miquela Rivers, who will direct, as a mother/daughter team. This familial dynamic adds a level of complexity and truth to this incredible tale.

Community Conversations exploring these issues, offering educational resources, will take place after the matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday.

This The Pink Unicorn production is directed by Miquela Rivers and will have performances Friday, August 16th @ 8pm, Saturday and Sunday, August 17th-18th @ 3:00 pm. All performances will be in the ART Station Theatre located at 5384 Manor Drive in the historic village of Stone Mountain 770-469-1105.

