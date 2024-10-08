THE LION KING Cast Members Join Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta for Theater Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In an effort to inspire a new generation of theater actors and professionals, the John H. Harland Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta will welcome cast members from Disney’s The Lion King and Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta for an exclusive workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The workshop will feature The Lion King cast members instructing students in the three elements of musical theater – singing, acting and dancing – followed by a Q&A.

"The Lion King cast members will not only bring a breathtaking performance to the Fox Theatre, but also an invaluable opportunity for emerging talent at our Harland Club in the West End," said Ruben Royster, BGCMA Director of Arts & Innovation. "We are deeply grateful to The Lion King and Broadway in Atlanta for their dedication to inspiring the next generation of performers by taking the time to work with our students. Having such a legendary production, which has captivated audiences worldwide for years, engage with our youth is truly special. This moment will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the aspiring artists of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta."

The Lion King plays at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre now through Oct. 20 to kick off the 2024/2025 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season. For more information, please visit foxtheatre.org/the-lion-king.

