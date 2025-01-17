THE LAST FIVE YEARS Opens The Strand 2025 Theatrical Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will launch its 2025 theatrical season with Jason Robert Brown's acclaimed musical The Last Five Years. Running February 28 through March 9, this emotionally gripping and innovative musical has been hailed as one of the most powerful and unique contemporary productions of its time.

Created by Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown, The Last Five Years has become a modern classic since its Off-Broadway debut in 2002. The show's critical acclaim, moving score, and unconventional storytelling structure have earned it multiple awards and a devoted following.

The Last Five Years explores the complexities of love and heartbreak through a unique narrative structure, with Jamie's story told chronologically and Cathy's told in reverse. The result is an unforgettable theatrical experience that resonates deeply with audiences.

This Strand production is co-directed by Manda Costoulas and Savannah Patton, with music direction by Kevin Sanders. Catherine Moulton and Domenic Jungling star as Cathy and Jamie, bringing emotional depth and electrifying performances to the stage.

"The Last Five Years is an extraordinary story to start The Strand's theatrical season," said Manda Costoulas, co-director. "There's a reason this show is such a massive favorite among musicians and theatre fans alike - it's raw, relatable, and beautifully told. Catherine and Domenic are going to blow audiences away as Cathy and Jamie."

This production marks the first show of The Strand's 2025 theatrical season. The full lineup includes The Last Five Years, Grease, Jukebox Giants: Motown & More!, Bright Star, Sanders Family Christmas, and A Christmas Tradition.

Tickets for The Last Five Years are on sale now and can be purchased online at strandmarietta.org or at the Strand Theatre Box Office at 770.293.0080 or 117 North Park Square.

