TEACHaret, Springer Theatre Academy Annual Fundraiser, Returns to Support Scholarships for Local Youth

Join the Springer Theatre Academy for a night where dreams take center stage! TEACHaret, a variety show benefit featuring performances by teachers and staff of the Springer Theatre Academy, is back to raise scholarship funds. The event will showcase a variety of performances, including musical theatre selections, comedy skits, dance routines, spoken word, and more.

The show is scheduled for 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 25, at the Springer Opera House Theatre. Although there is no cost to attend, donations are suggested, welcome and tax deductible. 100% of the funds generated benefit the Wise Investment Scholarship Fund.

The Springer Theatre Academy recruits some of the nation's most sought-after theatre professionals to teach and mentor its students. Each summer, they donate their time and talents to organizing, rehearsing, and performing in the annual fundraiser that has awarded close to $60,000 in scholarships to approximately 400 students.

"Our Academy instructors come from every corner of the United States," said Springer Academy Director of Education D. B. Woolbright. "They are theatre professionals who have performed on some of the industry's most prestigious stages. They donate their time and talent by putting in countless hours creating TEACHaret each year to support their students and the Academy's mission, which is 'life skills through stage skills.'"

This year, the Academy is proud to have approximately 80 Wise Investment students participating in the program. These students and many others benefit greatly from the scholarship funds raised through events like TEACHaret.

The Academy hopes to raise at least $10,000 this year through the fundraiser. Over the past nine years, close to $60,000 in scholarships has been awarded to approximately 400 students, helping to nurture the next generation of theatre artists. This summer, of the 527 students enrolled in the Academy, approximately 15% are receiving scholarship funds, thanks in part to the generosity and support from TEACHaret.

"We are deeply committed to making theatre education accessible to all students, regardless of their financial circumstances," said Woolbright. "The funds raised at TEACHaret are crucial in ensuring that we can continue to support talented young artists through our scholarship program."

Come for an evening of remarkable performances and help the Springer Academy continue to make a difference in the lives of young theatre students. For more information about the event or to donate, please visit www.springeroperahouse.org/education.

