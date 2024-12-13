Synchronicity Theatre Announces ACT II Of Its 27th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Synchronicity Theatre has announced the second half of its 2024-2025 season. This ‘ACT 2' will continue this season's dynamic lineup of productions and events that showcase the theatre's commitment to diverse voices and storytelling.

ACT 2 of the season kicks off with a rollicking Family Series play – just in time for Mardi Gras. Petite Rouge is a Cajun little red riding hood story, based on the award-winning book by Mike Artell. Book, Music and Lyrics by Joan Cushing. Running February 4 – March 2, 2025; and starring Morgan Crumbly and Brandin Jay, this production will serve up a spicy delightful gumbo of music and adventure. The show will also feature Barry Westmoreland, Mila Bolash, and Roberto Méndez.

January through May, our Stripped Bare Arts Incubator series continues with the following projects: I Am The Dead Man by Stephen Ruffin, with performance on January 15 at 7:30 p.m. | Intergenerational Caregiving Pretzel by Rachel Mewbron, with performance on April 16 at 7:30 p.m. | and Viscera by Meaghan Novoa, with performances on May 13 and 14 at 7:30pm. All of our Stripped Bare series provide space and time for creators to explore and share new works in an intimate and raw setting.

On April 23rd, 2025, Synchronicity Theatre will once again host our signature Women in the Arts and Business luncheon at The Foundry at Puritan Mill. The theme of this event is: “Thriving Together: Atlanta Women Take the Stage" and will be an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of women in the arts and business community. This year we will honor Jane Woodruff Blount (Legal Director for Wizarding World Digital at Warner Bros. Discovery) and Sue Shroeder (CORE Dance).

In June, Synchronicity will present our next Bold Voices show - “The Dark Lady” by Jessica B. Hill, from June 6-29, 2025. The play is a witty and sensual duet that reclaims the story of a fascinating woman who was almost lost to history—Emilia Bassano. Through her eyes, this thrilling love story helps us both understand and challenge our love of Shakespeare. Emilia was multiracial and multilingual, and the first Englishwoman to publish her own poetry. And she may also be the answer to a 400-year-old mystery—just who was the “Dark Lady” that Shakespeare spoke of with such passion in his sonnets?

Finally, in partnership with Georgia State – Perimeter, the season will conclude with the annual Playmaking for Girls public performance on June 14, 2025 at 6:30pm. This is the culminating performance for our year-long program which provides an opportunity for girls coming from both the refugee community and girls living in group homes to explore their creativity and develop their storytelling skills through the art of playwriting.

"We are thrilled to announce the second half of our 27th season! The impact so far this year has already been incredible, including bringing our tour performance of Mufaro's Beatiful Daughters to the entire fifth and sixth grade in Clayton County,” said Rachel May, Producing Artistic Director of Synchronicity Theatre. "I am so excited as we launch ACT 2 of our season, with another exciting lineup of productions and events that showcase our commitment to diverse voices and storytelling.”

Ticket information and further details on the upcoming season will be available on the Synchronicity Theatre website https://synchrotheatre.com.

