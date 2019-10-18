Serenbe Fellows Present a Conversation with John A. Lanier

Serenbe Fellows presents a timely conversation with John A. Lanier, Executive Director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation, for "From the Prototypical Company to the Prototypical Economy of the 21st Century." John will explore what it looks like to create, not just a sustainable company, but a sustainable economy. Mid-Course Correction Revisited book sale and signing to follow.

Ray Anderson spent the last 17 years of his life transforming Interface, his modular carpet manufacturing company, into the most environmentally sustainable manufacturing enterprise on Earth. He and the people of Interface created the prototypical company of the 21st Century. But that is not enough. For humanity itself to become truly sustainable, we need both more Interfaces and an evolution in our global economic system.

John A. Lanier is the executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation, as well as one of five grandchildren of the foundation's namesake. Through the work of the foundation, John and his family advance the legacy of Ray Anderson by supporting various environmental programs. John is an attorney by training and grew up in the Atlanta area, where he lives today with his wife and two young children.

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2019

4:00 P.M. - 5:15 P.M.

Location: The Hawthorne Room at The Inn at Serenbe

10950 Hutcheson Ferry Rd.

Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30269

Ticketing: Free and open to the public. To RSVP, please go to www.serenbeinstitute.com/fellows





