Savannah Voice Festival Collaborates With Green-Meldrim House To Launch VOICE SALON SERIES

Savannah VOICE Festival and Green-Meldrim House are once again collaborating to coproduce the “VOICE Salon Series”.

These evenings of enchantment will take place in one of the city's most beautiful and storied venues, the Green Meldrim House, located at 14 W Macon St, Savannah, GA 31401. The concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 16, Thursday Dec. 5, and Thursday March 13, 2025, and offer an exceptional opportunity to enjoy live music, delicious food, and fine wine.

Jamie Credle, Executive Director of the Green-Meldrim House, says, “I have long admired legendary opera singer Sherrill Milnes. It is very exciting to once again collaborate with the Savannah VOICE Festival and welcome their talented artists to perform as our guests. We will certainly enjoy a feast for all the senses at our historic house.”

‘Home with American Music' will be the debut of the series on Oct 16. Expect music from the hearth and the heart to be celebrated as Broadway, cabaret, and popular song are sung in the parlor. David Friedman, a famed composer, will be joined by tenor Peter Lake, baritone Chad Sonka, soprano Samantha Talora and Maria Zouves for favorites both new and old. Enjoy the concert with some wine and end the night with a sumptuous traditional American buffet.

‘A Trip to Paris' will be the second of the series on Dec. 5. This Parisian style parlor event will feature French traditions and seasonal favorites inside the charm of the hostess city. This evening will also highlight Studio Artists from the past season's Milnes VOICE Studio. In addition to the concert, it will be a time to enjoy the holiday spirit, indulge in a drink, and savor the lovely buffet that has a low country French flair.

‘Mediterranean Voyages' will be the final event of the series on March 13, 2025. As an intimate journey through Greek islands and Italian villages, the allure from the Mediterranean will transport you across the sea. Relish the special spring evening with a lively concert, delicious wine, and an exotic buffet.

“We are so excited to present the VOICE Salon Series at the Green-Meldrim House, a setting which is as intimate as it is inspiring,” said Evelina Erickson, Executive Director of Savannah VOICE Festival. “We hope our patrons thoroughly enjoy travelling ‘around the world' with each themed concerts at each distinctive event.”

Tickets are $95 per person and include wine and a dinner buffet after the concert. All three concerts can be attended for a discounted rate of $250.

For a full lineup of all Savannah VOICE Festival concerts, performances, master classes and other events, or to purchase tickets, please call 855.766.7372, email info@savannahvoicefestival.org or visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.

Savannah VOICE Festival is a 501(c) 3 tax exempt nonprofit arts organization in the state of Georgia. The Festival brings classical vocal excellence to the Savannah area through a two-week celebration of concerts, events, and educational presentations during the month of August and throughout the year. Focusing on arts awareness and audience development in the performing arts, it offers music from opera, musical theatre, and popular song. The Savannah VOICE Festival is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly. GCA is a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Donations are tax-deductible.

