Savannah VOICE Festival Continues Festival Favorites For its 12th Season

The Savannah VOICE Festival will continue festival favorites by heading back to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force and Asbury Memorial Church for “CONCERT: HOMECOMING” on Sunday, Aug. 10 and “CONCERT: BACK TO BROADWAY” on Friday, Aug. 16. Both events will start at 6:30 p.m.

Guests can look forward to taking a trip down memory lane with songs of a bygone era. Justin Havard and Festival Artists are joined by a small ensemble with a big band feel, as they perform WWII-inspired music under the wings of the B-17 Flying Fortress “City of Savannah” at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. A meet and greet reception will follow the performance. Asbury Memorial, the “God on Broadway” church, is the perfect backdrop for a wonderful tribute to musical theatre. Guests can experience new and old music through this spectacular homage to NYC’s fabulous theatre district. Patrons can enjoy standard seating for $42 and premium seating for $65.

“We are so excited to bring back these crowd-favorite concerts to the Lowcountry,” said Maria Zouves, Co-Founder and President of the Milnes VOICE programs. “We find it important to include multiple genres in the VOICE Festival lineup because we want to have a well-rounded series, but also because the community has let us know that they value opera as well as other classical-voice performances.”

The Festival comes to an end with the “FESTIVAL FINALE: REUNION” at 45 Bistro on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. This finale will leave you wanting to “come back home” as we reunite artists and audiences in a fabulous garden party of food, drink and musical gems from SVF’s classic formula of opera, musical theatre and song. Tickets will be $150, which includes the concert and dinner reception.

For a full lineup of all Savannah VOICE Festival concerts, performances, master classes and other events, or to purchase tickets, please call 855.766.7372, email info@savannahvoicefestival.org or visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.

Savannah VOICE Festival is a 501(c) 3 tax exempt nonprofit arts organization in the state of Georgia. The Festival brings classical vocal excellence to the Savannah area through a two-week celebration of concerts, events, and educational presentations during the month of August and throughout the year. Focusing on arts awareness and audience development in the performing arts, it offers music from opera, musical theatre, and popular song. The Savannah VOICE Festival is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly. GCA is a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Donations are tax-deductible.





