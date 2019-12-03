Savannah Repertory Presents AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS

Stampeding elephants! Raging typhoons! Runaway trains! SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATRE will continue their 19/20 season with Mark Brown's incredibly creative adaptation of the legendary "Around the World in 80 Days" by Jules Verne, with 39 characters performed by 5 incredible actors.

Fearless adventurer Phileas Fogg has agreed to an outrageous wager that puts his fortune and his life at risk. Alongside his resourceful servant Passepartout, Fogg sets out to circle the globe in an unheard-of 80 days, but his every step is dogged by a detective who thinks he's a robber on the run. Danger, romance, and comic surprises abound in this whirlwind of a show.

Directed by Broadway's Nick Corley, the cast features Britt Michael Gordon* as Phileas Fogg alongside Victoria Mack*, Andrew Ramcharan Guilarte*, Chris Soucy, and Mariana Taitan. (* indicates a member of Actors' Equity Association) This is a production that is enthusiastically encouraged for the entire family and a great way to introduce younger audience members to live theater.

SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATRE is Savannah's first and only Equity theater company, offering opportunities to local and regional performers as well as guest artists from across the country. Their four-show seasons include a mix of classic American plays, exciting contemporary work, and ambitious musicals. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at http://savannahrep.org. $18 tickets are available online only for a limited time on select performances.

For future updates, please follow @SavannahRepertoryTheatre on Facebook. Questions regarding board membership and other patron opportunities may be directed to jennbishop@savannahrep.org. Promotional photography by Megan Jones. Nick Corley and Ryan McCurdy serve as Interim Co-Artistic Directors for the season.





