Robert Ray Brings Holiday Concert, 'Joy To The World' to Virginia Highlands Church

Celebrating 54 years in show business, Robert Ray will present his newest holiday concert, "Joy to the World" - The Robert Ray Christmas Special. This performance is set for December 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM at Virginia Highlands Church.

Ray, renowned for his exceptional vocal talent, masterful piano skills, and innovative musical arrangements, leads an all-star cast of Atlanta's top singers. The lineup includes Jonathan Blalock, Amy Little, Dylan Hamilton, Forrest Flemming, Jessica Wax, Marliss Amiea, Shane Mathis, Shawn Megorden, Truman Griffin, Willie Sullivan, and Robert Ray himself.

This enchanting musical experience will be brought to life by a seven-piece orchestra, promising a rich and vibrant sound to complement the stellar vocal performances.The program offers a delightful holiday mix, featuring beloved classics and contemporary favorites such as "Joy to the World," "Where Are You Christmas," "My Favorite Things," "The First Noel," "Grown Up Christmas Wish," "The Prayer," "Let There Be Peace," "From a Distance," "O Holy Night," "Merry Christmas Darling," "Children Go Where I Send Thee," "Cool Yule," "We Need a Little Christmas," "What Child Is This," "Ave Maria/Pie Jesu," "Christmas Baby Please Come Home," and many more.

Tickets for "Joy to the World" can be purchased via Robert Ray's Venmo: @broadwayboy80. VIP Tickets are available for $100, while General Admission is $60. For alternative payment methods, please contact Robert directly at robertraysing@comcast.net.

