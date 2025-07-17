Review: MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD More Than Meets the Eye at Alliance Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When a show is titled Milo Imagines the World, it’s easy to assume that anything might happen. And currently on the Hertz stage of the Alliance Theatre, that is exactly what is going down. From the wild imagination of the titular Milo, dinosaurs, wild birds, brides, and breakdancers emerge, much to the delight of audiences both old and young.

Based on the children’s book by award-winning author Matt de la Peña and celebrated illustrator Christian Robinson, the story follows young Milo and his teenage sister Adrienne as they take a subway ride through the city (as they do every Sunday). Milo brings with him his trusty sketchbook and spends his time doodling the people he sees on the train - only, in his imagination, they become so much more. A solemn boy is a secret king. A dazzling shirt hints at a missing parrot. And Milo too is much more than he seems, as he himself discovers at the end.

Nicole Johnson and Josiah Watson in Milo Imagines the World in the Alliance Theatre’s 2025/26 production on the Hertz Stage. Photo by Greg Mooney." height="533" src="https://cloudimages2.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2380115/_Z063460.jpg?format=auto&width=1400" width="800" /> Kendra Nicole Johnson and Josiah Watson in Milo Imagines the World in the Alliance Theatre’s 2025/26 production on the Hertz Stage. Photo by Greg Mooney.

The cast is composed of just six actors, with four of them forming a multitude of characters in the ensemble known as the Imagi-Nation. Each of them blend as a team and impress as performers, but they also get their own moment in the spotlight - Kendra Nicole Johnson is a dazzling “showtime” subway breakdancer, Jordan Patrick gives a moment of emotion and levity in his song mourning his lost bird, and Ben Ohnemus (through the eyes of Milo) is a charming boy king that helps Milo learn more about himself on his journey. Candy McClellan also floats among the ensemble but gives her all as Milo and Adrienne’s mom, an emotional catalyst for the small family. Adrienne is Milo’s de facto guardian, and Ja’Siah C. Young performs her with aplomb, capturing the surly, begrudging, yet loving nature of a teenager forced to care for her brother. And at the center of it all is Milo - dazzlingly portrayed by Josiah Watson. Despite his young age, Josiah is more than a triple threat; he sings, dances, raps, drums, and acts his heart out through it all. He is the heart of the show, shifting the mood from funny to sad to hopeful, and Josiah no doubt has many more performances in his future to hone his already-shining skills.

Alliance Theatre’s 2025/26 production on the Hertz Stage. Photo by Greg Mooney." height="533" src="https://cloudimages2.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2380115/_Z621675.jpg?format=auto&width=1400" width="800" /> Josiah Watson and Ja’Siah C. Young in Milo Imagines the World in the Alliance Theatre’s 2025/26 production on the Hertz Stage. Photo by Greg Mooney

Upon entering the lobby of the theater, patrons are immediately immersed in the vibe of a New York City subway train. Graffiti decorates the walls, signs point to train lines, and kids are offered a “gift from Milo” with notebooks, coloring pages, and information on our own public transit, MARTA. 80s era hip-hop pumps through the speakers before the show begins, continuing the immersion until the curtain rises (or the scrim is torn away, in this production). Scenic designer Josh Oberlander and production designer Brittany Bland have given audiences a visual treat - surrounding the stage is an arching digital screen, showing off Milo’s imagined drawings as well as setting the scene. Despite the show taking place almost entirely aboard the subway train, the set pieces are cleverly modular, blending the tech of the digital arch with the iconic subway pieces of sliding doors and tiled walls. The lighting design, helmed by Ben Rawson, is also to be noted. The subtle changes from Milo’s imagination to real-world happenings is carefully done and helps the audience (especially the younger ones) to get a visual cue.

Jordan Patrick, Candy McLellan, Ja’Siah C. Young, Josiah Watson, Kendra Nicole Johnson, and Ben Ohnemus in Milo Imagines the World in the Alliance Theatre’s 2025/26 production on the Hertz Stage. Photo by Greg Mooney." height="613" src="https://cloudimages2.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2380115/_Z063618.jpg?format=auto&width=1400" width="800" /> JordanPatrick, Candy McLellan, Ja’Siah C. Young, Josiah Watson, Kendra Nicole Johnson, and Ben Ohnemus in Milo Imagines the World in the Alliance Theatre’s2025/26 production on the Hertz Stage. Photo by Greg Mooney.

The show is obviously based off children’s literature, and the storyline itself concerns a child, but this is a show that can be appreciated by all ages. The music, comedic moments, and clever storyline are easily accessed by the young, yet there is a deeper message beyond. Milo, much like his drawings, is more than what people see. He’s more than what he sees too. By the end of the show, all the characters have donned Milo’s iconic hat and glasses, becoming a reflection back to him of his self and his possibility. We too, as the audience, see ourselves in Milo. The message of hope, community, and joy is one that every Atlantan can and should hear

Reader Reviews

Need more Atlanta Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...