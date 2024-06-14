Play Me Again Pianos to Debut New Public Piano at Webb Bridge Park in Alpharetta

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Play Me Again Pianos will showcase its newest public piano on Saturday, June 22nd, at 11 am, under the pavilion next the newly refurbished Webb Zone playground area of Webb Bridge Park. The event is free and open to the public and everyone is encouraged to play the piano named “Marina” after the ceremony.

Play Me Again Pianos, a Georgia nonprofit charity, is working to install and permanently maintain 88 free public pianos throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan area for the community to play and enjoy year round. Marina is their 30th installation.

“Public pianos inspire people to connect with each other in ways that were once common, but seem increasingly rare,” said Jason Brett, co-founder of Play Me Again Pianos. “By adding our pianos to the landscape throughout the metropolitan area, we hope to nurture that connection into an evolution of Atlanta’s culture, community and the arts.”

Through a collaboration with the Alpharetta Recreation, Parks and Culture Department, Play Me Again Pianos maintains five pianos within ‘Awesome Alpharetta’, at Webb Bridge,Rock Mill, and Cogburn Road Parks, the Wills Park Equestrian Center and the Alpharetta Arts Center. “Marina” replaces “Barry” who was placed at Webb Bridge Park in August 2018.

This newest piano was designed and painted by Desiree’ Udell, an artist and printmaker, who loves art in all forms. “I am so grateful to be a part of the Play Me Again Pianos installation for Webb Bridge Park and the City of Alpharetta,” said Udell. “Being selected is an honor to contribute to the arts and community. Public art is so meaningful and creates an identity for the area. I hope that Marina can inspire and help to give the park and city a creative and colorful identity.”



Prestige Level sponsorship for "Marina" was generously provided by the Lee Brainard Charitable Fund covering the moving and installation costs along with tuning and maintenance fees for over a year. "The Lee Brainard Charitable Fund is a family foundation dedicated to making the world a better place. When we heard about Play Me Again Pianos' plans to replace Barry at Webb Bridge Park, we were delighted to help fund the project. This location is particularly special to us because it is our favorite local park and our children love to play the piano when visiting the playground."

Find and play other pianos installed by Play Me Again Pianos at Ponce City Market, Atlantic Station, the Woodruff Arts Center, the Chastain Arts Center, as well as in Chamblee, East Cobb, Roswell, and the Serenbe Art Farm Community.

With the increasing rarity of home pianos, public access to them uplifts the entire community, but donations to charities for non-essential services have been crushingly low since the pandemic. Contributions right now can make the difference between a charity surviving or closing its doors. If you love the thought of having pianos available to the public in your city, please donate today, while it’s on your mind. It’s never been needed more. For information about volunteer opportunities, the impact of Play Me Again Pianos, and a link to donate, visit www.PlayMeAgainPianos.org.

