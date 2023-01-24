Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre Extends RENT For Two Final Performances

La Vie Boheme! Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre's production of RENT has now been extend

ed for two additional performances! Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical has shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love. Set in the East Village of New York City, RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT has become a pop cultural phenomenon.

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

The final two RENT performances will feature original run cast members McGowen as Roger, Mikaela Holmes as Mimi, Ian Cole as Tom Collins, Layne MacPherson as Mark, Kenedi Deal as Maureen, Vallea E. Woodbury as Joanne, and Keenan Green as Ensemble. Tyrell Ruffin (previously Ensemble & Angel Understudy) will play Angel. Leo Ebanks (previously Ensemble & Benny Understudy) will play Benny on 1/27 and LeRell Ross (previously Benny) will play Benny on 1/28. Raisa D'Oyley will join the cast as Ensemble. The production and creative team includes, Book, Music & Lyrics by Jonathan Larson, Musical Arrangements by Steve Skinner, Original Concept/Additional Lyrics by Billy Aronson, Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements by Tim Weil, Dramaturgy by Lynn Thomsonmik, Direction by Grant McGowen, Music Direction by Dr. John Williams, Stage Management by Kelley Jordan, Assistant Stage Management by Kenneth Jackson, Choreography by Mikaela Holmes, Costume Design by Alfonso Lora, Lighting Design by Jack Sharp, Projection Design by Kimberly Binns, Carpentry by Noah Auten, Nigel Marson, and Darren O'Brien, Scenic Painting by Ash Bingham and Sarah Hofaker, and Graffiti Art by Branden Hembree.

Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre continues to bring exciting new works to Atlanta, after residing in metro-area for the past 12 years. Named after a phrase coined by the legendary acting teacher Sanford Meisner, "pinch and ouch" offers an enthusiasm for provocative storytelling that is grounded in great acting. Since the company's arrival to Atlanta in 2010, PNO has already carved out a niche for edgy fare and has set a high standard in delivering impassioned, sharp productions from some of the most important writers working today. PNO most recently presented Larson's other musical Tick, Tick... Boom!, to sold out houses in their black box theater in Atlanta. For tickets and information: www.pnotheatre.org