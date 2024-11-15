Photos: A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD At Synchronicity Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winner of four Suzi Bass Awards, including “Best Musical” and “Best Director of a Musical,” Synchronicity’s production of A Year with Frog and Toad “hops from the page to the stage” for the eighth time December 6-29, 2024. Check out photos from the production.

This wildly popular family musical adaptation of the beloved children’s books is perfect for fun-loving grown-ups and kids age four and up.

Individual tickets start at $15 for children and $30 for adults, with special performances on Friday evenings (PJs and Play – wear pajamas, get free cookies!) and Pay-What-You-Can performances on Sundays at 5:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information, please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

Based on the Newberry and Caldecott Medal-winning books of Arnold Lobel, A Year with Frog and Toad is a wonderful adaptation of this delightful series of children’s books which have entranced children for decades. A three-time Tony nominee, A Year with Frog and Toad is a rollicking musical that is fun for the whole family. Frog and Toad are complete opposites, but best friends. A Year with Frog and Toad follows these loveable characters through a year of their friendship–from hibernation to growing seeds to the swimming hole to leaf raking and a quiet holiday night. Filled with jazzy big band tunes, this quirky cast of amphibians, birds, squirrels and one sassy snail will sing, dance and charm their way into your hearts.

A Year with Frog and Toad is directed and music directed by Amanda Wansa Morgan with assistant music direction by John Lumapas, and choreography by Lyndsay Brown. The cast includes Atlanta-based actors Matt Baum as Frog, Juan Carlos Unzueta as Toad, Elliott Folds as Bird/Snail, Taryn Janelle as Bird/Mouse, and Sarah Joyce Hack as Bird/Turtle. The understudy/swing performers include Quinn Conrath (Snail, Toad), Jude Hilton (Frog), Courtney Loner (Bird/Turtle), and Coriana Raynor (Bird/Mouse). Designers include Ryan Bradburn (set), Nicole Clockel (costumes), Tom Priester (lights), and Courtney Loner (props).

For tickets or more information, or to inquire about promotions, offers, and group sales please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

Photo credit: Synchronicity Theatre



