Photo Flash: First Look At FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE At Theatrical Outfit

Theatrical Outfit, located at The Balzer Theater at Herren's on Luckie Street in downtown Atlanta, completes its 2018-2019 Season of Beauty with the R&B musical review, Five Guys Named Moe, with book by Clarke Peters and music & lyrics by music pioneer Louis Jordan. A revival of the show was a recent smash in London's West End. Set in both the past and the present, the show features chart-topping tunes including 'Is You Is, or Is You Ain't My Baby,' 'Let the Good Times Roll,' and 'Knock Me a Kiss'.

Five Guys Named Moe, directed and choreographed by Thomas W. Jones II, with musical direction by Theatrical Outfit Associate Artist S. Renee Clark, stars Lawrence Flowers, Brandin Jay, Sterling McClary, Omar Madden, Eugene H. Russell IV, and Theatrical Outfit Associate Artist Eric Moore. The show runs May 29 - June 30, 2019.

The tunes of R&B pioneer Louis Jordan, whose slant on jazz paved the way for rock and roll in the '50s, drive this musical tribute. Nomax is broke, his girl is gone, and he's listening to the radio in the wee hours of the morning. Five guys - Big Moe, Four-Eyed Moe, Eat Moe, No Moe, and Little Moe - materialize and encourage Nomax to shake off the blues and live life to the fullest. Chart-topping tunes like 'Is You Is, or Is You Ain't My Baby,' 'Let the Good Times Roll,' and 'Knock Me a Kiss' put Nomax, and us, onto the road toward bliss.

Theatrical Outfit's regular performances of Five Guys Named Moe are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30PM. Tickets range from $18-$51 and may be purchased online at www.theatricaloutfit.org or by calling 678.528.1500. Group pricing is available. For info, email boxoffice@theatricaloutfit.org. Ticket prices are subject to availability. Fees and taxes apply. Order early for best pricing.

