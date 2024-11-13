Petite Violette Hosts DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS And BOAR'S HEAD FEAST for the Holidays

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Petite Violette. In addition to being decked out in décor, Petite Violette is serving up some holiday spirit by hosting two special seasonal dinner show series.

The new holiday Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem show: Die Hard Candy Christmas opens this weekend (Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16) and runs through Saturday, December 28, playing on Friday and Saturday nights. In addition, December sees the return of the popular annual Boar's Head Feast with the Madrigal Singers, on Monday, December 16, Tuesday December 17, and Thursday, December 19. The shows take place in the restaurant's private Bordeaux banquet room, while regular dinner guests eat in the dining rooms.

In Die Hard Candy Christmas, all North Pole Detective John McCandycane wants to do is reconcile with his estranged wife, singing sensation Holly Dolly Partridge Innapeartree. Unfortunately, it's his bad luck to arrive on Christmas Eve just as a band of crazed misfit toys takes over Santa's brand-new toy workshop, the 35-story high-rise, Santatomi Plaza. Now workers have been bumped off, elves have been taken hostage, and Santa himself has been kidnapped! Could the whole attack be an inside job? Or a twisted prank from a demented Jokester? Mccandycane is alone, tired—and the only chance anyone has got—but he must single-handedly solve the murders, stop the misfit toys, find the inside contact (or contacts), make up with his wife—and maybe, just maybe—save the Holidays! Join John McCandycane as he crawls through air ducts, elevator shafts, and forests of peppermint sticks to face off against the misfit toys' diabolical leader, the vaguely European mastermind Hans Uber, in the hilarious holiday show. The show also includes a four-course dinner with wine. Check in begins at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins promptly at 7 p.m.

The Boar's Head Feast features The Capitol City Opera Madrigal Singers, an a cappella vocal ensemble that specializes in secular and sacred music spanning the centuries. Attendees enjoy a four-course meal fit for a French royal of the Renaissance age and see our Madrigal Singers perform Christmas carols, holidays hits and other lively tunes, while dressed in period costume! Dinner starts with hors d'oeuvres, a fresh salad and a choice of gourmet entrée, and it's capped off by house-made dessert. The Madrigal Singers perform between courses. The evening begin at 6:15 p.m. with a cash bar and hors d'oeuvres, and the songs start promptly at 7 p.m.

Petite Violette owner, Michael Gropp says, “It's a pleasure to be able to offer holiday entertainment to our guests. When we hear the familiar melodies of holiday songs and hearty laughs to our murder mystery stories, it lifts our spirits! The restaurant is just filled with joyful ambience this time of year.”

Tickets for Die Hard Candy Christmas and Boar's Head Feast with the Madrigal Singers can be purchased online at https://www.PetiteVioletteRestaurant.com, on the Home page (they cannot be booked through Open Table). The cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For more information, visit https://www.petitevioletterestaurant.com/events or call 404-634-6268.

MORE ABOUT MURDER, MYSTERY, AND MAYHEM AT PETITE VIOLETTE

Featuring the all-star production, cast, and crew formerly of Agatha's: A Taste of Mystery, Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette is an interactive murder mystery dinner unlike any other. The event showcases unique, original, hilarious murder mysteries with live actors and audience participation, paired with a four-course dinner of fine French food. Shows run Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. (with check-in beginning at 6:30 p.m.).

Two professional actors greet all guests at the door and explain how the evening will go. At that time, the actors give every audience member a part in the show. Parts may be speaking roles (some with props) or a group sing along. Participation is highly encouraged, but not required. Paired with top-notch entertainment is a gourmet four-course meal. It begins with a table of hot and cold appetizers, followed by a fresh salad with a glass of wine that is included in the ticket price. Then there is a choice of entrees including meat, fish and vegetarian options, followed by homemade dessert.

Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette takes place in the restaurant's Bordeaux Room, a private banquet space. The production changes quarterly to offer up fresh stories and mysteries, and special holiday show performances are available for groups. The shows are designed for adults and recommended for those aged 10 and over. The cost per person is $75, plus tax and gratuity. All reservations must be made online, and no refunds can be given. Call 404-634-6268 for more info.

