ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD To Screen With Live-Streamed Q&A With Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, And Leonardo DiCaprio!

Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt will bring moviegoers across the country a rare insight into the making of their worldwide hit Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood when the three rejoin for a free, live, moderated panel discussion to be livestreamed exclusively to theaters across the country this Saturday, November 2. The Atlanta free screening and Q&A live-stream will take place exclusively at Regal Hollywood Chamblee at 3:30PM.

At 3:30 p.m. Eastern time and 12:30 p.m. Pacific time across the country (at most locations; see below), moviegoers will gather for a screening of the film - then, following the screening, the Q&A will be streamed live from Tarantino's New Beverly Cinema in Hollywood. Tarantino, DiCaprio and Pitt will discuss the production, their reasons for wanting to make the film, and the challenges and triumphs of bringing 1969-era Hollywood to glorious life on the screen.

The event will be free for all moviegoers but will require tickets. Tickets will be distributed only at the theaters showing the event on a first-come, first-served basis. Moviegoers interested in attending the event should arrive early as tickets will be limited. The event will be streamed exclusively to theaters and will not be streamed over the internet.





