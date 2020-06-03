New Live Streamed SCANDAL! Premieres June 5 on Twitch

SCANDAL: League of Supervillains WFH is about taking over the world... one Zoom meeting at a time. Even the evil plans of masked villains in lairs of doom require some project management! These supervillains face office politics, technology problems, and all the other frustrations of virtual work- with a dash of villainy thrown in the mix. Join us June 5 at 8 pm on our Twitch channel for the live premiere. This show is performed live, by our cast of improvisers each broadcasting from their own home. The super scandalous story continues week to week Fridays at 8 pm! Watch for free on our Twitch Channel: twitch.tv/dadsgarageatl

JUNE 5 CAST:

Kevin Gillese as Metal Face Doom

Travis Sharp as Man Giant

Megan Leahy as Linda from HR

Maged Roushdi as Dr. Baby

Lucky Yates as The Landlord (a puppet)

Jamila Porter as Big Pharma

Whittney Millsap as Dr. Wynoner Sessions

Christian Danley as Lawyersaurus Rex

David Keeton as Musical improviser

Matt Horgan as Narrator

VITALS:

SCANDAL: League of Supervillains WFH

Streaming Live Friday, June 5 @ 8 p.m. - twitch.tv/dadsgarageatl

