New Live Streamed SCANDAL! Premieres June 5 on Twitch

Article Pixel Jun. 3, 2020  

SCANDAL: League of Supervillains WFH is about taking over the world... one Zoom meeting at a time. Even the evil plans of masked villains in lairs of doom require some project management! These supervillains face office politics, technology problems, and all the other frustrations of virtual work- with a dash of villainy thrown in the mix. Join us June 5 at 8 pm on our Twitch channel for the live premiere. This show is performed live, by our cast of improvisers each broadcasting from their own home. The super scandalous story continues week to week Fridays at 8 pm! Watch for free on our Twitch Channel: twitch.tv/dadsgarageatl

JUNE 5 CAST:

  • Kevin Gillese as Metal Face Doom

  • Travis Sharp as Man Giant

  • Megan Leahy as Linda from HR

  • Maged Roushdi as Dr. Baby

  • Lucky Yates as The Landlord (a puppet)

  • Jamila Porter as Big Pharma

  • Whittney Millsap as Dr. Wynoner Sessions

  • Christian Danley as Lawyersaurus Rex

  • David Keeton as Musical improviser

  • Matt Horgan as Narrator

VITALS:

SCANDAL: League of Supervillains WFH

Streaming Live Friday, June 5 @ 8 p.m. - twitch.tv/dadsgarageatl


