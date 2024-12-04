MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS to Return to Horizon Theatre This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Madeline's Christmas will return to Horizon Theatre for its 14th season from Dec. 7 – 31, 2024! A cherished holiday tradition, this joyful musical adaptation of Ludwig Bemelmans' beloved children's book is produced by Horizon Theatre in collaboration with Atlanta Children's Theatre. Featuring 24 talented local girls (8-13 years old) from all over Metro Atlanta performing alongside professional actors on a beautiful set, this magical production promises to delight both children and adults.

“It's such a treat to once again bring back Madeline's Christmas— a heartwarming show that has brought joy to countless families for many years now,” says Horizon's Co-Artistic/Producing Director Lisa Adler. “Our intimate 160-seat theatre brings children and adults close to the action. And the audience is invited to meet the cast, take photos and get autographs after every show. We're grateful that so many in our community have made the show a beloved holiday tradition.”

Over the past 14 seasons, more than 330 local girls have fulfilled their dreams of performing with a professional theatre company. This year's cast includes students from 4 metro Atlanta counties and more than 25 schools, highlighting the diverse talent across the region.

Based on one of the most popular children's books of all time, this musical play follows Madeline and friends on a holiday adventure unlike any other. After a trip to the zoo on a December day, “achoo” echoes in the halls of “the old house in Paris.” All but Madeline have caught the flu! Will the girls be able to go home for Christmas? It's Madeline to the rescue! With the help of a mysterious stranger, the “twelve little girls in two straight lines” end up with a magical and memorable holiday beyond their wildest dreams! A holiday treat for the whole family.

Madeline's Christmas will run Dec. 7 – 31. Performances are weekends at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. with additional 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on select dates. Weekday performances will take place Dec. 19 – 20 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 23, 26 – 27, 30 – 31 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. School day matinees will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 and 12. Tickets are $15 for youth (ages 21 and under) and $20 for adults. For School day matinees, tickets are $10 for school and home school groups. The play is 70-minutes long and appropriate for ages 3 and up. Concessions and Madeline Merchandise are available at the show. Purchases of $10 Star Wands benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Comments