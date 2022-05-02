JEREMY JORDAN, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Trading Places & More Lead Atlanta's May Theater Top 10

Click Here for More Articles on Boston Top 10

Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Jeremy Jordan at Art Farm

Serenbe - May 14th, 2022.

Kicking off the Broadway in the Woods series is TV, Film, and Tony-Nominated Broadway star Jeremy Jordan, most recently seen in Broadways Little Shop of Horrors and TVs Supergirl. Jeremy will recount iconic moments from his budding career and perform the songs that have defined his rise to stardom. Broadway is coming to Serenbe in this new performance series featuring Broadways biggest and brightest musical stars. Each incredible performer will create a unique slate of show-stoppers and hidden gems from Americas quintessential art form, all with the beautiful natural setting of Serenbe as a backdrop. Join us for this magical theatrical experience!

For tickets: click here.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Theatre Macon - May 13th through May 22nd, 2022.

For tickets: click here.

Trading Places

Alliance Theatre - begins performances May 25th.

Inspired by the beloved film, TRADING PLACES is a hilarious world-premiere musical pitting nature against nurture in a modern-day prince and the pauper story. When the lives of a poor street hustler and a privileged stockbroker are swapped as part of an elaborate bet between wealthy brothers, each is challenged in a way they never imagined. With the help of a charming and unlikely cast of characters, the pawns team up to take their revenge in a comedic and fitting turn that leaves them forever changed for the better. Set in the 80s decade of shoulder pads and big hair, and reimagined through today's societal lens, audiences will walk out of the theater "looking good, feeling good." TRADING PLACES is helmed by an exciting creative team including television and film writer Thomas Lennon (Night at the Museum, Reno 911), musical writing team Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner (First Date), and Tony Award-winning director, Kenny Leon (A Soldier's Play, A Raisin in the Sun).

For tickets: click here.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Fox Theatre - May 20th through May 22nd, 2022.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

For tickets: click here.

RENT

Variety Playhouse - Friday, May 27th, 2022.

Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre continues to bring exciting new works to Atlanta, after residing in metro-area for the past 12 years. Named after a phrase coined by the legendary acting teacher Sanford Meisner, "pinch and ouch" offers an enthusiasm for provocative storytelling that is grounded in stark realism. Since the company's arrival to Atlanta in 2010, PNO has already carved out a niche for edgy fare and has set a high standard in delivering impassioned, sharp productions from some of the most important writers working today. PNO also offers a variety of acting classes and is involved in the development of new plays.

For tickets: click here.

The Color Purple

City Springs Theatre - May 6th through 22nd, 2022.

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. It premiered at the Alliance Theatre Company in Atlanta, Georgia and opened on Broadway on November 1, 2005, where it was nominated for eleven 2006 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. The London off-West End production moved to Broadway in 2015, winning the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical.

Get tickets: click here.

Ann

Art Station - through July 3rd, 2022.

Tough as nails. Funny as hell. Holland Taylor brings our brassy blue Governor Ann Richards back to vivid life in a tour-de-force performance direct from Broadway. ANN is an inspiring and hilarious new play that brings you face to face with a complex., colorful, and captivating character bigger than the state from which she hailed. This Texas-sized story is a perfect fit for ZACH's Karen Kuykendall Stage where you'll be treated to an up close and personal visit with one of the most unforgettable personalities in Texas politics. "I do not want my tombstone to read, 'She kept a really clean house.' I think I'd like them to remember me by saying, 'She opened government to everyone'."

Get tickets: click here.

Forever Plaid

Strand Theatre - May 13th through May 22nd, 2022.

Forever Plaid is a deliciously fun musical chock-full of classic barbershop harmonies and pop hits of the 1950s. In this crowd-pleasing favorite, the four young men of "Forever Plaid" will make you laugh and steal your hearts as they send up a lovable throwback to great nostalgic hits with music like "Three Coins in the Fountain," "16 Tons," and "Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing." Singing in close harmony, squabbling boyishly over the smallest intonations, and executing charmingly outlandish choreography with overzealous precision, the "Plaids" take you through a delightful, mischievous, and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the '50s and the '60s.

For tickets: click here.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra - May 21st, 2022.

Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who respond not only to his remarkable artistry, but also to his irrepressible joy for making music.

For tickets: click here.

Roe

Horizon Theatre - May 6th through June 12th, 2022.

In turns shocking, humorous and poignant, Roe reflects the fierce debate over Roe vs. Wade through the personal journeys of Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe") and Sarah Weddington, the lawyer who argued the landmark case at the Supreme Court. This historically sweeping play cuts through the headlines to reveal the twists and turns in the amazing stories of Norma and Sarah in the years leading up to and following the fateful decision.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.