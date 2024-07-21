Bellissimo Theatre to Present Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS at Roswell Cultural Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bellissimo Theater has announced its upcoming production of the beloved musical "Into the Woods" at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. This enchanting musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. It promises to captivate audiences with its timeless tale and stunning performances.

This Tony Award-winning musical mash-up of fabulous fairytales takes the classic stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel and explores what happens after "happily ever after." Audiences will embark on a journey through the mystical woods, where characters face challenges, make sacrifices, and discover the consequences of their wishes and desires.

Director Maxel Amador expressed his excitement about bringing this production to life, stating, "Trust me. You'll like this one. It's got the fairy tale set-up. It's got the grounded, realistic humor. There's a reason so many of the songs are iconic. It's a honor to do it with such a great cast."

The production features a talented ensemble cast of local performers, including Aimee Bonnet as the Baker's Wife, Austin Harleson as the Baker, Elleri Carruthers as Cinderella, and Harry Wendorff as Jack. The musical direction is led by Kimberly Markham, ensuring that the intricate melodies and lyrical depth of Sondheim's score resonate throughout the theater.

"We are thrilled to present 'Into the Woods' at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center," said musical director Kimberly Markham. "This venue provides the perfect setting to immerse audiences in the enchanting world of fairy tales and moral dilemmas."

"Into the Woods" opens on August 9th and runs through August 18th, with evening performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM and matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at Bellissimo Theater's website, or at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center box office.

For more information, including ticket sales and showtimes, please visit https://bellissimotheatre.com/ or contact the Roswell Cultural Arts Center box office at 770-594-6120.

About Bellissimo Theater:

Bellissimo Theater is a leading community theater company dedicated to bringing high-quality musical theater productions to audiences in the North Georgia area. With a commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement, Bellissimo Theater strives to inspire, entertain, and enrich the cultural landscape of our community. Together, we have made the impossible possible, and the best is yet to come.

