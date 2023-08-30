THE SHINING & More Lead BroadwayWorld Atlanta's Top Picks For September 2023

Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. September 2023's top picks include Alliance's The Shining and more.

The Shining

Alliance Theatre - September 15, 2023 through October 01, 2023

Alliance Theatre and The Atlanta Opera present Stephen King’s iconic, supernatural tale of possession and murder. Jack Torrance, a father with a troubled past, finds new employment as the winter caretaker for the Overlook Hotel. But as the family settles in to their new accommodations, demonic spirits from the hotel’s past begin to take hold of Jack as he becomes a vessel for their murderous intents. Composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell masterfully adapt this riveting story as an opera that will keep you on the edge of your seats from start to finish.

The Real Housewives of Marietta

Marietta Theatre Company - August 18, 2023 through September 02, 2023

Marietta Theatre Company is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated production of "Real Housewives of Marietta", running from August 18th to September 2nd at the Alley Stage, located at 11 Anderson St SE, Marietta, GA 30064. This captivating musical promises to transport audiences into the glamorous and sometimes scandalous world of upper-class Marietta.

2023 Essential Theatre Play Festival

Essential Theatre - August 11, 2023 through September 03, 2023

Featuring the world premiere productions of the 2023 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award winner, The Manuscript by Matt Hoffman, and 2020 Co-Winner The Wishing Place by Beverly Austin, and presenting Hush Harbor Lab’s workshop reading of Yanni Stone and the Honey Pot Trap by Anterior Leverett, Carolyn Cook’s new play Walk With Me: Loving Steps on the Dementia Journey produced in partnership with Anne McSweeney of CEU Creations, and the Bare Essentials Play Reading Series.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse - August 03, 2023 through September 03, 2023

An irreverent, hilarious, high-speed romp through all 37 of the Bard's plays (and 154 sonnets) in two hours! Titus Andronicus becomes a cooking show, all the Histories are performed as a football game, and we go NUTS with Hamlet! All of this performed by THREE ACTORS. It took ASC, with hundreds of actors, 26 years to complete Shakespeare's works the first time (this last time through, it only took us 8!) These three nerds will do 'em all in an evening. Show offs.

Puppet Palooza Saturday

Stage Door Theatre - September 09, 2023 through September 09, 2023

Saturday mornings are for families at Stage Door Theatre! This year we’re teaming up Piccadilly Puppets 5 different puppet shows to Dunwoody throughout Season 50. The first of the five puppet shows is called Imagination Station.

The Carole King Musical

Aurora Theatre - August 17, 2023 through September 17, 2023

Aurora Theatre’s stellar season opener is “Some Kind of Wonderful” and sure to make the audience “Feel the Earth Move” under their seats. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will be presented on the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage from Aug. 17 – Sept. 17 as part of Aurora Theatre’s highly-anticipated Season 28. The Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical features classic Carole King hits like “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “On Broadway” and “Natural Woman” as the audience follows the legendary songwriter on a journey through her illustrious career.

“I am thrilled that we’re able to present this show, especially since Carole wrote my all-time favorite song, ‘You’ve Got a Friend’,” said Aurora Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Ann-Carol Pence. “As a woman-led company, I am so proud to share the incredible story of an industry-altering woman who made history. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is the perfect start to our entirely female-led Season 28.”

This touching rock-n-roll story is brought to life with a cast of top local actors. Carole King is played by Bethany Irby, who recently returned to Atlanta after a six year stay in India. Carole’s husband, Gerry Goffin, is played by Ben Thorpe. Rounding out the principal cast is Chloe Cordle as Cynthia Well, Jon Hacker as Barry Man, Cory Phelps as Don Kirshner and Jennifer Pagnard as Genie Klein.

Behind the scenes of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is a team of outstanding theatre professionals directed by David Rossetti, who is also the production’s choreographer. Ann-Carol Pence oversees Music Direction. Other members of the creative team include Scenic Designer Julie Ray, Prop Designer Kristin Talley, Assistant Scenic Designer and Prop Designer Cody Russell, Lighting Designer Kevin Frazier, Sound Designer Daniel Terry and Costume Designer Alan Yeong.

Regular show times are as follows:

• Thursday–Saturday: 8 p.m.

• Saturday: 2:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

• Sunday 2:30 p.m.

*With a special matinee performance at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23.

Recommended for ages 11 and up, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical contains mild language and some adult themes. will be presented Aug. 17 – Sept. 17. Tickets start at $21 and may be purchased online at tickets.auroratheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 678.226.6222.

12 Angry Jurors

ACT1 Theater - September 08, 2023 through September 24, 2023

A 19-year-old man has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. "He doesn’t stand a chance," mutters the guard as the 12 jurors are taken into the bleak jury room. It looks like an open-and-shut case—until one of the jurors begins opening the other’s eyes to the facts. "This is a remarkable thing about democracy," says the foreign-born juror, "that we are notified by mail to come down to this place—and decide on the guilt or innocence of a person; of a man or woman we have not known before. We have nothing to gain or lose by our verdict. We should not make it a personal thing." But personal it is, with each juror revealing his or her own character as the various testimonies are re-examined, the murder is re-enacted and a new murder threat is born before their eyes! Tempers get short, arguments grow heated, and the jurors become 12 angry jurors.

Misery

Newnan Theatre Company - September 14, 2023 through September 24, 2023

Based on the 1987 novel of the same name by Stephen King, Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

The Nerd

The Lionheart Theatre Company - September 08, 2023 through September 24, 2023

Now an aspiring young architect in Terre Haute, Indiana, Willum Cubbert has often told his friends about the debt he owes to Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI whom he has never met but who saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam. He has written to Rick to say that, as long as he is alive, “you will have somebody on Earth who will do anything for you” —so Willum is delighted when Rick shows up unexpectedly at his apartment on the night of his thirty-fourth birthday party. But his delight soon fades as it becomes apparent that Rick is a hopeless “nerd” —a bumbling oaf with no social sense, little intelligence and less tact.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Merely Players Presents - September 15, 2023 through October 01, 2023

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

Tuesdays with Morrie

Stage Door Theatre - September 29, 2023 through October 15, 2023

Sixteen years after graduation, Mitch happens to catch Morrie’s appearance on a television news program and learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mitch is reunited with Morrie, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life.

