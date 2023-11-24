IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens at City Springs Theatre Company in December

This December, City Springs Theatre Company (CSTC) brings the nostalgic, Broadway spectacular Irving Berlin's White Christmas to Atlanta-area audiences, with additional performances already in place to meet the demand for this holiday classic. Irving Berlin's White Christmas is part of the 2023-24 PNC Bank Season and is made possible by a generous individual donation from Barbara and Yardy Williams.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas will be performed December 8-24, 2023, in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs). Group tickets are available for companies and organizations interested in making the production part of their holiday celebrations. As a holiday present, gift cards to attend a production (or several!) are sure to receive a round of applause. Call 404-477-4365 for group purchases and gift cards.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas is based on the classic 1954 Bing Crosby/Danny Kaye movie musical of the same name, and tells the story of Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, a successful song-and-dance team who, one Christmas, unexpectedly find themselves working at the Vermont lodge owned by their former Army commanding officer. When they learn that the lodge is on the verge of bankruptcy due to unseasonably warm weather, they team up with the help of another song-and-dance duo (the "sister act" of Betty and Judy Haynes, played by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in the film) to put on a big show and save the lodge. The show features seventeen stunning songs by the legendary songwriter Irving Berlin, including "Blue Skies," "Happy Holidays," "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," and the musical's Oscar-winning title song.

Returning to direct and choreograph Irving Berlin's White Christmas is Broadway's Sara Edwards, who previously directed and choreographed CSTC's 2022 production of Anything Goes. Edwards was an associate choreographer on the acclaimed revival of The Music Man (which co-starred CSTC's Artistic Director Shuler Hensley), as well as the associate director/choreographer on pop-superstar Barry Manilow's recently-opened musical, Harmony! She previously worked with The Music Man-star Hugh Jackman as the associate director and choreographer for his 2019 World Arena Tour, and she has also been a personal dance coach to stars like Bette Midler, Donna Murphy, Harry Connick Jr., Patti LaBelle, and Jimmy Fallon.

Kyle Robert Carter will star as song and dance man Bob Wallace, the role made famous by Bing Crosby in the classic 1954 film. CSTC audiences will remember Carter from his memorable roles as Benny in In the Heights and as Sir Bedevere in Monty Python's Spamalot. Broadway's Julio Rey stars as Carter's army buddy, the charismatic ladies' man, Phil Davis. Rey made his Broadway-debut in Bad Cinderella and just appeared in The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill Playhouse. Broadway's Kate Fahrner (Broadway: Wicked) will play Betty Haynes, one-half of the beautiful and talented sister act and Broadway's Scarlett Walker (Broadway:Carousel) as Betty's younger sister, Judy Haynes.

Brian Kurlander (Broadway: A Little Night Music and CSTC's Fiddler on the Roof) will play General Henry Waverly, Bob and Phil's former commanding officer and proprietor of the Vermont Inn. Beth Beyer (CSTC's Mary Poppins, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, and Into The Woods) is Martha Watson, General Waverly's right-hand woman. Newcomers to CSTC are Michael Stiggers(Broadway: Beautiful: the Carole King Musical and Disney's The Lion King) who plays the role of Bob and Phil's former Army buddy Ralph Sheldrake and Paul Gary as the Columbia Inn's neurotic stage manager, Mike Nulty. The Columbia Inn stagehand Ezekiel Foster will be played by Googie Uterhardt (CSTC's 42nd Street, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, and Anything Goes). Gigi McClenning, a current Pre-Professional student in the City Springs Theatre Conservatory, plays General Henry Waverly's precious granddaughter, Susan Waverly.

The Ensemble includes Grace Arnold, Sarah Gold, Kiara Lee, Maggie McCown, Jordan Pretorius, Caitlyn Savage, Sydni Session, Lauren Brooke Tatum, Danny Bevins, Patrick Coleman, Fenner Eaddy, Hamilton Moore, Ben Ohnemus, and Zachary Pritts.

"Based on demand, and after the success of our recent productions of Spamalot, Cats, and Fiddler on the Roof, we're extending therun of Irving Berlin's White Christmas to include an additional five performances," noted CSTC's Executive Director Natalie DeLancey. "Having the gifted Sara Edwards back to both direct and choreograph the show ensures that we're giving our audiences the Broadway-tier production they've come to expect. And for those looking for a unique gift this holiday season, tickets to Irving Berlin's White Christmas, or a gift card to attend any of our productions, is ideal for anyone on your shopping list!"

Irving Berlin's White Christmas features a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, and is based upon the Paramount Pictures Film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama, and Melvin Frank. The original Broadway production was directed by Walter Bobbie. The creative team behind the City Springs Theatre Company's production includes Sara Edwards (Director and Choreographer), Jesse Warkentin (Music Director), Mike Wood (Lighting Designer), and Anthony Narciso (Sound Designer). This production is stage managed by Shay Holihan.

All performances are held at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's Byers Theatre at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas is included in current subscriber season packages. Individual tickets range from $37-$145 with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel, and are on sale now. Visit Click Here or call 404-477-4365 for more information. Three-Pack Subscription packages are now available, which includes White Christmas, Disney's Beauty & the Beast and Legally Blonde The Musical, with Jersey Boys as an add-on to the season in July/August 2024.