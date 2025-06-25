HEAD OVER HEELS to be Presented at Orbit Arts Academy in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orbit Arts Academy will present HEAD OVER HEELS, the laugh-out-loud, joy-filled jukebox musical set to The Go-Go's greatest hits - running June 27-29 at Orbit Arts Academy in Sandy Springs.

In an extraordinary feat of artistry and ambition, this full-scale musical is being rehearsed and staged in just five days - a breakneck process led by Broadway veteran Eric Sciotto, whose credits include Something Rotten!, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Rock of Ages, Cry-Baby, The Boy from Oz, and 42nd Street. He is joined by musical director Shane Simmons and a cast of Orbit's standout students and alumni.

Orbit's five-day production model sets it apart from similar programs, many of which spend 2-4 weeks or more to achieve comparable results. The outcome? Electrifying performances, real-world pressure, and training that's nothing short of transformative.

With performances on: June 27 at 7:30 PM, June 28 at 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM, and June 29 at 3:00 PM.

Audiences are invited to experience Head Over Heels at Orbit Arts Academy, located at 8610 Roswell Road, Suite 200, Sandy Springs, GA 30350. Tickets are available now at .

Whether you're a die-hard musical theatre fan, a parent of a rising star, or a curious local looking for an unforgettable show, Head Over Heels promises all the glam, glitter, and Go-Go's energy you've been craving.

