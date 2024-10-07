HAIRSPRAY to Open Ninth Season at Out Front Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Out Front Theatre Company will open their record-breaking ninth season with their biggest show ever, HAIRSPRAY, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Hairspray features Book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell, Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman, and is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters.

It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire - to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

Caty Bergmark and Blake Fountain will lead the production as Tracy Turnblad and Edna Turnblad, respectively. Other cast members include Kayce Denise as Motormouth Maybelle, Branden Hembree as Corny Collins, Allie Hill as Penny Pingleton, Andrew Goodall as Seaweed Stubbs, Karastyn Bibb as Little Inez, Wynne Kelly as Amber Von Tussle, and Paul Conroy as Velma Von Tussle.

"I'm so excited to be a part of Out Front's Hairspray because the show itself (and '88 movie for that matter) was so formative to me as a preteen getting to see a fat girl leading the story with no apologies," said Caty Bergmark. "But I also know as artist that Out Front is where the campy, weird, off-the-wall material will be at it's most joyful and thriving."

"I think Edna's journey of self-acceptance and defying societal expectations are super relatable to a common journey that the LGBTQIA+ community experiences," said Blake Fountain. "Loving yourself is hard, and 'Hairspray' proves that acceptance is easier when you accept yourself."

The creative team of Hairspray includes Justin Kalin as Director. He is joined by Alli Reinhardt (Music Director), Atarius Armstrong (Choreographer), Jackie Lenz (Production Stage Manager), David Reingold (Lighting Designer), Jay Reynolds (Costume Designer), Sydney Lee (Scenic & Props Designer), Brady Brown (Sound Designer), and Elliott Folds (Dramaturg).

"Hairspray has had a long life in theaters all across the world, and we could not be more excited to bring it back for Atlanta audiences to dance and sing along to," said Kalin. "This is a beloved musical and story for the queer community, and we're ready to welcome everyone to the wacky and wonderful original world built by John Waters and Divine."

Performances run October 24-November 9, with shows on Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. A special Industry Night performance will also be staged on Monday, November 4 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $30.. Out Front Theatre Company is located at 999 Brady Ave., Ste. 10, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. For tickets and more information please visit www.OutFrontTheatre.com

Comments