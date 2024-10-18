Fox Theatre to Host Inaugural Friendsgiving Event in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fox Theatre will present its first-ever Friendsgiving celebration, A Foxgiving Feast, on Monday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests are invited to gather for an unforgettable evening filled with friendship, gourmet Thanksgiving-inspired dishes, select wines and more. General admission tickets start at $75 (plus applicable fees) and include access to the event, a delectable Thanksgiving-themed menu, a Lexus-sponsored artist print gift and an event-branded photo opportunity. Early purchase is encouraged as prices may increase closer to the day of the event.

Premium drinks and signature cocktails are available for purchase. For those looking to enhance the experience, VIP tickets are available for $150 and include a private wine tasting led by renowned sommelier and winemaker André Mack, along with a memorable photo on the Fox Theatre's iconic stage. For information on all shows and events, visit foxtheare.org.

“Thanksgiving is all about expressing what we're grateful for, and here at the Fox, we're grateful for the shared experiences we create with our guests,” said Jamie Vosmeier, vice president of sales and marketing at the Fox Theatre. “Whether you're coming with family or not, during A Foxgiving Feast, we'll be your family, and we're honored to offer one more memorable experience for everyone.”

In the spirit of the season, attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to the Midtown Assistance Center, supporting efforts to help the homeless this holiday season. To learn more, visit midtownassistancecenter.org.

Comments