ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Comes to The Springer Opera House

The Springer Opera House theatre opens its 2023-24 season on Sep. 22 with "Elvis: A Musical Revolution" and a series of live events before and after opening weekend shows. This homage to the King of Rock and Roll highlights the story of the iconic performer with a celebration of his music, life, and legacy in a new-to-the-stage production.

The musical tells the story of one of the most influential musicians of all time, from his humble, poverty-stricken beginnings in Mississippi to his meteoric rise to fame and impact on the music industry. Through earnest performances, the audience witnesses the struggles and triumphs that shaped Elvis's character and determination, making him the legend he would become.

As the curtain prepares to rise, we are also launching a series of opening weekend events to kick off our performances. From Springer Unplugged, a live lunch sneak preview with the cast, to our post-show Saturday Encore, and Springer Speaks, a Sunday afternoon talkback with the actors, there's something for everyone as we celebrate the start of another extraordinary season of live theatre.

Here's what to expect as “bonus” entertainment for our mainstage productions this year, beginning with "Elvis: A Musical Revolution":

Springer Unplugged Live Lunch Interview and Cast Performance, Sep. 22, 12 Noon in the Springer Saloon. The public is invited to join us for a free live lunch event as we provide an exclusive sneak peek into the opening performance of "Elvis: A Musical Revolution." Get up close and personal with the cast members and enjoy a memorable behind-the-scenes experience. This unique event is perfect for theatre enthusiasts and those looking to enjoy performing arts lunchtime entertainment at no cost other than the optional purchase of a lunch.

Springer Encore cast performance, Sep. 23, post-show in the Springer Saloon. Audience members are invited to extend the magic of opening weekend with our Saturday night post-show "encore" performance. This is an additional opportunity to see cast members as they perform songs from the show and classic American Songbook favorites.

Springer Speaks Cast Talkback, post-show in the Springer Saloon. Opening weekend concludes with a Sunday afternoon opportunity for the audience to engage directly with the cast members. Ask questions, gain insights into the production process, and learn more about the characters and the story. It's a great chance to connect with the performers and dive into the world of the play.

"Elvis: A Musical Revolution" will come alive to the sounds of a live on-stage band that brings Elvis's Signature Sound to life. Songs include over 40 hits and iconic songs such as "That's All Right," "All Shook Up," "Heartbreak Hotel," "Burning Love," "Good Rockin' Tonight," "Earth Angel," "Hound Dog," "Don't Be Cruel," "Jailhouse Rock," "Are You Lonesome?" and "Blue Suede Shoes."

"There is a reason people worldwide are still interested in Elvis. His impact on the world of music and popular culture is immeasurable," says Keith McCoy, Springer Theatre artistic director who also directs the production. "His rags-to-riches story truly embraces the diversity of the American dream. The production isn't just a celebration; it's also a look into his struggles and challenges on the path to fame and his profound impact on music and pop culture. His legacy and unique style built the rock and roll and blues foundation for generations of artists and music lovers."

"Elvis: A Musical Revolution'' opens at the Springer Opera House theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Sep. 22. Tickets are available via the website at Click Here, by phone at (706) 327-3688, or by visiting the box office in person at 103 10th Street in Columbus.