Disney Jr. Live on Tour: LET'S PLAY Comes to the Fox Theatre in November

“Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play" will visit Atlanta on Nov. 3, 2024, at the Fox Theatre. New to the tour this year is the addition of Ariel from the highly anticipated new series “Disney Jr.’s Ariel,” who will make her debut alongside Mickey, Minnie and other friends. Presale tickets are available starting Thursday, May 16 at 10 a.m. local, with all tickets available at the general on-sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local. Minnie, Goofy and characters from other fan-favorite Disney Jr. series, including “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” and “SuperKitties” will join. The tour will also feature the iconic Clubhouse from “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.”

Presale tickets are available at foxtheatre.org starting Thursday, May 16, at 10 a.m., and all tickets will be available at the general on-sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

The newest iteration of the three-time Pollstar-nominated (2019, 2020, 2022) Disney Jr. Live Tour, which has sold over 750,000 tickets, kicks off the 2024 tour in Southern California on Sept. 17 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. It will make its first-ever appearance at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 20. Additional stops include The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, The Opry House in Nashville, and the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago. For tour information and to purchase tickets, visit disneyjuniortour.com.

Disney Visa card members can purchase tickets to “Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play” before the general public begins Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, May 16, at 10 p.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale begins Friday, May 17. VIP packages, including admission to the VIP preparty interactive experience, are available for purchase.

“We are very excited to introduce preschoolers and their families to our newest series, ‘Disney Jr.’s Ariel,’ with a musical segment starring our young little mermaid,” shared Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president of Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning and Licensing at Disney Entertainment. “We are also excited to announce that, for the first time, the iconic Clubhouse from ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’ will be incorporated into our live show, ‘Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play.’ This will bring the wonderment and delight of the Clubhouse experience to our youngest fans.”

Inspired by hit series from the 24-hour Disney Jr. channel, in “Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play,” Mickey is getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the Clubhouse with all his favorite pals, including Minnie, Goofy, the “Puppy Dog Pals,” Ginny and Bitsy from “SuperKitties,” and Ariel from “Disney Jr.’s Ariel,” but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” find out who is behind this and help save the playdate?

Families can visit participating Walmart stores to help families prepare for the ultimate Disney Jr. live tour experience. Consumers nationwide will find a wide range of Disney Jr. products, such as toys, apparel, costumes, and more.

“Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play” features songs from the hit Disney Jr. series, including three from “Disney Jr.’s Ariel” and brand-new songs “Do the Spidey,” from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” written by series’ composer/songwriter Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy), and “Oopsie Kitty” from “SuperKitties.” The full playlist from the show can be found here.

“‘Disney Jr. Live on Tour’ has continued to grow over the past five years and is now one of the biggest family touring franchises on the road,” says Jonathan Shank, executive producer of Terrapin Station. “We are thrilled to bring this all-new show to theaters across the country.”

