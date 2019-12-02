BWW Regional Awards
December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Atlanta Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Atlanta:

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Oscar Salvador - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 39%
 Garrett Henson-Hinck - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Chattanooga Theatre Centre 17%
 Reuben Reese - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s new theater in the square 16%

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Zachary Sayle - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 18%
 Jake Boyd - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 10%
 Trevor Perry - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 8%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Zachary Grizzle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Gwinnett Classic Theatre 16%
 Andre Eaton Jr - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Live Arts Theatre 11%
 Alex Barrella - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Gwinnett Classic Theatre 9%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Emmanuel Peeples - OTHELLO - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 12%
 Brian Espinoza - LA GRINGA - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 11%
 Maurice G. Smith - OTHELLO - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 10%

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Arjaye Johnson - HAIRSPRAY - City Springs Theatre 22%
 JoEve Carthers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s new Theater in the Square 21%
 Brianna Collazo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s new theater in the square 11%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Jessica Vosk - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 19%
 Lynn Grace - THE ETHEL MERMAN DISCO CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR! - Out Front Theatre Company 11%
 Jasmine Rogers - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 9%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Cat Rondeau - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right Theatre 17%
 Tanya Freeman - MOUNTAIN TOP - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 14%
 Wanda C. Davila - LA GRINGA - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 13%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Rhyn Saver - THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 11%
 Marcie Millard - THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 9%
 Wendy Melkonian - SKINTIGHT - Actor’s Express 9%

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Pytron Parker - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 44%
 Richard Frazier - MATILDA - Theatre Macon 28%
 Janie Young - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 19%

Best Choreography (Professional)
Jerry Mitchell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 40%
 Kari Twyman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actors Express 12%
 Cindy Mora Reiser - BILLY ELLIOTT - City Springs Theatre 8%

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Shelley Kuhen - DISNEY’S MARY POPPINS - Theatre Macon 25%
 Nancye Quarles Hilley - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 17%
 Andrea Hermitt - RAGTIME - Live Arts Theatre 11%

Best Costume Design (Professional)
April Andrew - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 13%
 Jay Reynolds - THE ETHEL MERMAN DISCO CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR! - Out Front Theatre Company 11%
 Linda Cho - EVER AFTER - Alliance Theatre 11%

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Emil Thomas - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square 39%
 Richard Frazier - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Macon 24%
 Charlie Miller - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 20%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Jerry Mitchell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 42%
 Justin Anderson - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 8%
 Brandt Blocker - BILLY ELLIOT - City Springs Theatre 7%

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Richard Frazier - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 31%
 Gene Paulsson - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right Theatre 13%
 D Norris - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Live Arts Theatre 12%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Susan Booth - ANGRY RAUCOUS AND SHAMLESSLY GORGEOUS - Alliance Theatre 14%
 Heidi Cline McKerley - THE WOLVES - Horizon Theatre 13%
 David Crowe / Clifton Guterman - OUR TOWN / THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatrical Outfit 11%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 44%
 THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Macon 22%
 SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 19%

Best Musical (Professional)
BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 39%
 HAIRSPRAY - City Springs Theatre 11%
 HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 7%

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Matthew Welsh - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 40%
 Paul Tate - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 19%
 Trey English & Ellen Wilson - MATILDA - Theatre Macon 17%

Best Musical Director (Professional)
Ryan Fielding Garrett - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 42%
 Ann-Carol Pence - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 12%
 Judy Cole - BILLY ELLIOT - City Springs Theatre 10%

Best New Work (Non-Professional)
ARE WE ALL ON BOARD? - Broadway Bound Productions, Inc. 100%

Best New Work (Professional)
BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 52%
 MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 11%
 RIDE THE CYCLONE - Alliance Theatre 9%

Best Play (Non-Professional)
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 25%
 OTHELLO - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 18%
 MOUNTAIN TOP - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 13%

Best Play (Professional)
OUR TOWN / THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatrical Outfit 14%
 THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 13%
 THE WOLVES - Horizon Theatre 10%

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Eric Hardaway - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theate in the Square 38%
 Patrick Hamilton & Christopher Freeman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 23%
 Spencer Estes - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right 13%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)
BECOMING NANCY - ALLIANCE 23%
 David Rockwell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 18%
 Julia Allardice Ray - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 9%

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Philip S. Rosenberg & John Shivers - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 42%
 Ben Rawson - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 7%
 BEN Rawson & Diana Lynch - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

Best Touring Show
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 24%
 COME FROM AWAY - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 22%
 WAITRESS - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 22%

Person Of The Year
Jerry Mitchell 26%
 Andre Eaton Jr 15%
 Topher Payne 13%

Theatre of the Year
Alliance Theatre 24%
 Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 21%
 Theatre Macon 11%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

