Core Dance Announces CONSTRUCTING DANCE: A Celebration Of The Art Of Making Dances

Core Dance's 45th Season celebration will continue with Constructing Dance: a playful celebration of the Art of Making Dances, taking place January 22 through February 9, 2025 in partnership with DanceATL and Actor's Express Theatre.

The curated, themed evenings, created from an open, all-inclusive call to the metro-Atlanta dance community, will feature the work of 40 Atlanta-based Dance Artists.

All events will take place at Actor's Express Theatre on the West Side. Information on the Line-Up of artists, ticketing and more can be found at https://www.coredance.org/presents/constructing-dance

Constructing Dance Schedule

Week 1:

Thursday, January 23- Small Dances: Program 1

Friday, January 24- On The Corridor: Program 1

Saturday, January 25- Dancing the Score: Program 1

Sunday, January 26- “Under Construction” works in process sharing: Program 1

Week 2:

Wednesday, January 29- A.M. Collab Mid-Process Showing

Thursday, January 30- Small Dances: Program 2

Friday, January 31- On The Corridor: Program 2

Saturday, February 1- Dancing the Score: Program 2

Sunday, February 2- “Under Construction” works in process sharing: Program 2

Week 3:

Wednesday, February 5- “Wrecking the Dance”

Thursday, February 6- Small Dances: Program 3

Friday, February 7- On The Corridor: Program 3

Saturday, February 8- Dancing the Score: Program 3

Additional Community Workshops & Activities

Sunday, Feb 2. 2-4pm Contact Improv Jam (at Core Dance)

Sunday Feb. 2, 4-5:30pm DanceATL Mixer (at Core Dance)

February 3-9 DanceATL Free Class Week (including Morning Classes at Core Dance plus more around the city)

