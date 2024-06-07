Complete Cast Set For Savannah Concert Premiere Of NIAGARA: A NEW MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a kickoff concert at NYC's The Green Room 42, Lauren Widner & Ryan McCurdy's NIAGARA: A New Musical is taking its road trip story on the road to beautiful Savannah, GA, for the next stop on the tour. In partnership with Asbury Memorial Church, the Asbury Theatre Guild, and overseen by Lead Producer Cheryl Widner and Producer J. Wilson Morris, this magical evening features additional music and orchestrations by James Rushin and dramaturgy by Katie Walker.

The ensemble comprises Cecilia Tran Arango (The Last 5 Years), Mick Bleyer (Grammy Nominee w/ Marquee 5), Topher Cronin (Hair), Pearl Scarlett Gold (Leopoldstadt), Emmaline Morris (Savannah Theatre's Guys and Dolls), and Eli Talley, with surprise guests. Hosting will be provided by Ryan McCurdy and James Rushin with Andrew Sovine on guitar and Julia Sellman on violin to round out the evening.

NIAGARA: A New Musical tells a fully original story of six people on their way to the historic Falls and the ways in which their lives are forever changed upon arrival. Deeply anxious David surprises Eve with a road trip in 1959, intending to propose at the edge of

Niagara; but for the first time in their relationship, Eve has second thoughts. As Y2K looms large, recently divorced father James and his nine-year-old daughter Winnie hop an Amtrak to Niagara in 1999, marking their first trip as a duo. In 2023, Gwen and her estranged brother Andrew fly to Niagara to spread their father's ashes as tensions run high and the siblings attempt to reconnect.

The concert will take place on Friday, June 14th, at 8pm at Asbury Memorial Church and is free for the entire community thanks to the generosity of Producer J. Wilson Morris.

