Chaucer's THE CANTERBURY TALES to Play The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Next Month

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse will present Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales, adapted by John Stephens, September 7-29, 2024. The production is directed by Kati Grace Kirby.

Join Atlanta Shakespeare Company for a medieval romp through boisterous and bawdy olde England. Drawing on the Celtic British influences of Geoffrey Chaucer's writing, this hilarious adaptation reintroduces the tales in sketch comedy form with themes ranging from classical to spaghetti Western and a whole lot of modern surprises thrown in!

Tales Presented include Miller's Tale, Wife of Bath's Tale, Pardoner's Tale, Nun's Priest's Tale, Merchant's Tale, Reeve's Tale

Not appropriate for families, kids under 16, or school groups.

Join the cast and crew members for a lively Question and Answer session on Sunday September 15, 2024 after the show!

The cast will feature Peyton Johnson as The Wife of Bath & Ensemble; Sarah Elaine Stratton as The Hostess & Ensemble; Amy L. Levin as The Nun & Ensemble; O'Neil Delapenha as The Merchant & Ensemble; Gabi Anderson as The Merchant's Wife & Ensemble; Vinnie Mascola as The Reeve & Ensemble; Nicholas Faircloth as The Miller & Ensemble; and Adam King as The Pardoner & Ensemble.

The Understudy for O'Neil Delapenha is Anthony Nash and the understudy for Amy L. Levin is Kirstin Calvert.

Ticket Information

Seating areas: Main Floor Seats, Box Seats (on floor) and Balcony Seats

Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $25-$49 depending on the show, the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area.



Discount Ticket Options:

$20 for Thursday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

$24 for Friday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

Student ticket prices: $20 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays / $20

Balcony tickets on Fridays & Sundays. $5 off Floor & Box tickets on Fridays & Sundays (No student discounts on Saturdays)

Educator prices: $5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday nights.)

Military Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Senior Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

EMS Discount $3 off adult ticket price

Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more): $3 off adult ticket price



Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com.

