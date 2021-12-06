BWW Review: BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Theatrical Outfit Keeps Us Guessing

Theatrical Outfit's production of Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY (directed by Shannon Eubanks) is a fast-pace and humorous play that takes audiences from England's Baker Street to the haunted Dartmoor. Artistic Director Matt Torney describes BASKERVILLE as an "absolute theatrical treat for the whole family." Five actors play over forty characters with expert physicality and delight. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson discover the heirs of the Baskerville's are being stalked and killed, one by one. In order to solve the case, Holmes and Watson must endure the haunted moors and a family curse. A wild hellhound prowls Devonshire, making the dizzying clues even more difficult to solve, and a variety of charismatic suspects keeps everyone on their toes before the case is solved. The cast includes John Keabler* as Sherlock Holmes, LaLa Cochran as Dr. Watson and Robin Bloodworth*, Kathryn Tkel*, and Gina Rickicki as the rest of the 40+ characters. All of the actors lift the humor of the piece to a new level. Their timing and delivery are superb and it's clear they enjoy an active comet. Gina Rickicki gives a particularly stellar performance in their many roles and costume changes. Their presence shines. Stephanie Busing's modular set moves well the traveling tale, Marie Quintero's costumes give the actors much of their nuance, and Mary Parker's lights and James Bigbee Garver's co-sound adds more layers to clarify and add to the story's sharp twists and turns. Matt Torney is right. BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY and this wonderful production of it at Theatrical Outfit is a great production for all ages. There's jokes meant for everyone, but the best ones land on us all. By the end of the play, the actors and the audience were in perfect tandem between hilarious cause and belly busting effect. (Photo: Casey Ford Photography)