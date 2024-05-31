Review: Alliance Theatre Present's The Hit World Premiere of THE PREACHER'S WIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"I’ve been waiting a long time to give this to the world," says Composer Tituss Burgess of THE PREACHER'S WIFE. "I hope it brings audiences as much joy as writing it has brought me!" With the original score by renowned performing arts creator Tituss Burgess and book by actress, producer, and writer Azie Dungey, THE PREACHER'S WIFE will run on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre from May 11–June 16, 2024.

As predicted, this incredible cast of THE PREACHER’S WIFE have no trouble making every single line, lyric, and step, soar with meaning. Director Tinashe Kajese-Bolden says, "I am blown away by the wealth of talent, diversity of style, and breadth of experience overflowing in this cast!" You cannot help but feel what they feel. When they rejoice with arms in the air, it's breathtaking and downright divine, when they are worried, we want to help, when they laugh, we are relieved, but when they sing...get ready Atlanta. It's church and you'll want to worship.

The performers include a deeply skilled and passionate ensemble as well as stars Rebecca E. Covington; NAACP Image Award and Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine; Alan H. Green as Joe Hamilton; Jahi Kearse as Deacon Lewis; Davis Matthews as Hakeem; Cameron McCraeas Jeremiah; Wayne Pretlow as Ol’ Mac; Brad Raymond as Deacon Johnson; Screen Actors Guild Award and Laurence Olivier Award winner Amber Riley as Julia Biggs; Akron Lanier Watson as Henry Biggs, and Donald Webber, Jr.

Kajese-Bolden continues, "From our talented Atlanta actors to Broadway vets and Hollywood royalty, they each bring a unique sense of purpose and connection to the material that is magnetic and powerful! The stars aligned in our favor bringing Amber Riley and Akron Watson together as our dynamic leads, with the legendary talent of Loretta Devine and the fantastically debonair Donald Webber, Jras our Angel.”

Every detail of design and it's execution is the epitome of Broadway bold and gold. The Alliance's fly space seems to have reached a new level and the lights pour like honey onto every soloist descending the into floor. From the heavenly choir lofts to the devilish boiler room, each characters' personalities flow effortlessly through the complicated beauty and ugly that it is to be human. There's a lot to take in and worth teasing out into another intermission and third act with Sunday dinner.

THE PREACHER’S WIFE creative team includes Choreographer Matthew Johnson Harris; Tony nominated Scenic Designer Dane Laffrey; Scenic Designer Teresa L. Williams; Tony nominated Costume Designer Sarafina Bush; Tony nominated Lighting Designer Jennifer Schriever; Tony nominated Sound Designer Joshua D. Reid; Wig Designer Cookie Jordan; and Illusionist Skylar Fox. James Sampliner serves as the production’s Music Supervisor, Music Director, Orchestrator, and Arranger.

Catch THE PREACHER'S WIFE while you can and ride the wave of another Atlanta-Alliance celebration. Kajese-Bolden says, "What I believe will make this story unforgettable is the joy that radiates from each one of these inspired artists which will undoubtedly give us all a little more faith in the world!"

Get your tickets now and say you saw it first!

Photo: Greg Mooney

