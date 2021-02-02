BWW Blog: What I Wish I Knew Before College

Classes during the day followed by a vibrant nightlife with my best friends, just to come back to my dorm to do it all again the next day. Before leaving for college, I thought that I was fully prepared for what was to come. I had done my research and watched plenty of YouTube videos, so I thought that I knew exactly what college was like. I was in love with my school, in love with my major and I was ecstatic to move in. Though, once I got there, it was not at all what I expected. Over the past year and a half of being in college, I've learned some important things that I wish I knew before coming to school, and I'm here to share them with you.

Before I start though, I want to introduce myself - so that you know who you're listening to. I am a sophomore Journalism major double minoring in Communication Studies and Political Science at the University of Georgia. I'm an out-of-state student involved in many clubs on campus, as well as greek life. Now that I'm almost halfway through my college experience, I feel that I am well-versed enough to share some of the knowledge I have gained over my time here at UGA with you.

1. Class is important - you need to go.

Your high school teachers were right when they told you that college classes would be harder than what you were used to. Even if you have an 8am class on the other side of campus, you need to go. You'll benefit from attending class and your professors will be more likely to help when you're struggling if they recognize you.

2. Put yourself out there.

It may seem daunting to introduce yourself to someone you don't know, but you have to remember that everyone is in the same boat. Talk to the people that live on your hall, your classmates, or even people in the dining hall. Everyone is trying to make friends in their first year at school, and you never know - you might just meet your best friend on the campus bus like I did.

3. Homesickness is very real.

I moved 6 hours away from home to go to UGA and it was hard. I missed my family, my friends, my cat and the familiarity I felt at home. It's okay to miss home, and you'll find that it gets easier as time goes on.

4. Get involved on campus.

College is an important time to network and find what you're passionate about. Joining on-campus organizations is a good way to meet people who are hoping to go into the same field as you. Along with meeting people, clubs and organizations will help you solidify your interests and figure out what you don't like doing before you get into the workplace.

5. You have to work hard to play hard.

Yes, college is supposed to be fun, but your grades are important. Ultimately, you're at school to get a degree, which means that you need to do your work and study hard. Though, this doesn't mean that you can't have fun after you get everything done.

6. Not everything is going to happen exactly as you envision it.

It can be hard to face reality, since it's not shown on people's Instagram and Twitter feeds, but nobody's college experience is perfect and yours won't be either. Take it day by day and do what's best for you. It's okay to take a step back and say no sometimes. Your mental health is what's important.

College is a time for you to find yourself and your passions. It will have its ups and downs, but when you graduate, you will have learned about more than just your major. Enjoy the years you're at school and make the most of it, because it won't last forever.